Google CEO hopeful Gemini will be integrated into Apple Intelligence in time for iPhone 17 launch

Google CEO says Google Gemini could be integrated into Apple Intelligence by the middle of this year

Google Gemini references were found in Apple Intelligence code of the iOS 18.4 beta

Google and Apple have a long-standing relationship

Google Gemini could be integrated into Apple Intelligence by the middle of this year, according to Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Initially reported by Bloomberg, Pichai said in court on Wednesday that he is hopeful of a partnership between the two companies, and this could be formalized by the middle of this year.

Bloomberg reports that Pichai has held a number of conversations with Apple CEO Tim Cook, and the companies look set to continue their long-standing partnership that has existed since the early days of the iPhone.

We had previously reported the referencing of Gemini in Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS 18.4 beta in February, and there have been multiple reports dating back to the original Apple Intelligence launch last year that hinted at a Gemini x Apple future.

If Pichai's estimates are correct, we could see Google Gemini integrated into Apple Intelligence in time for the expected September launch of the iPhone 17.

Could Google Gemini be revealed at WWDC 2025?

NEW: Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in court he is hopeful to have an agreement with Apple to have Gemini as an option as part of Apple Intelligence by middle of this year. This is referring to the Siri/Writing Tools integration ChatGPT has. https://t.co/udOPWNZGgkApril 30, 2025

WWDC 2025 is just a couple of months away, and we're all eagerly anticipating what Apple will reveal in terms of iOS 19's expected UI overhaul as well as the future of Apple Intelligence.

If Google and Apple can strike this deal before WWDC, Google Gemini integration into Siri and Writing Tools could be a major talking point of the event.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the time of writing, ChatGPT integration is available in Apple Intelligence, although it's often slower than using the dedicated app. If Gemini were to become an option, we'd hope Apple would work on making these AI integrations far more efficient and streamlined.

With WWDC 2025 just around the corner, we don't have long to wait to find out what the future holds for Apple Intelligence. One thing is for sure, however: Google Gemini as part of your core iPhone experience is looking likely.