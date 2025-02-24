You’ll soon be able to use Gemini in Apple Intelligence as iOS 18.4 beta hints at upcoming integration
Google Gemini could soon star on iPhone
- Apple has released its iOS 18.4 beta
- Code indicates Google Gemini could soon be integrated into Siri
- It would allow users to ask Google AI more complicated queries
Gemini could be integrated into Siri very soon, as new code in the iOS 18.4 beta hints at more AI model functionality for Apple Intelligence.
Google Gemini functionality in Apple Intelligence-powered Siri would allow users to ask Google AI more difficult questions than Siri can currently answer. This would be available as an alternate option to ChatGPT integration, although we’re not sure if you’ll need to choose or if you’ll be able to access different AI models depending on your queries.
At WWDC 2024 when Apple unveiled Apple Intelligence, Craig Federighi said, “We also intend to add support for other AI models in the future.” following the ChatGPT Siri integration announcement, it would now appear that Gemini is the next AI model to follow suit.
According to @aarop613 on X, there is a reference to “Google” as part of “choice_options” alongside the already available ChatGPT integration. This would imply that Gemini might be available in Siri as soon as the official iOS 18.4 launch which is expected sometime in the next few months.
Google Gemini coming to iPhone?
Apple's backend has revealed that the next 3rd party iOS-AI integration will be Google Gemini pic.twitter.com/0rIuJhT5LjFebruary 21, 2025
This wouldn’t be the first time Apple and Google work together, the companies have had a lucrative deal to include Google Search as the default search engine in Safari on iOS for years now, and despite being direct competitors see benefits in working together.
Google recently released Gemini 2.0 Flash which is an incredible multimodal AI model that can go toe-to-toe with the best OpenAI has to offer. Implementing Gemini into Siri would give Apple Intelligence an edge over other smartphone AI offerings by incorporating multiple models into one user experience.
If Apple’s goal is to continuously increase AI model offerings in Siri with Apple Intelligence, users will benefit from a wide scope of functionality, and that’s only a good thing. While we don’t know when to expect Gemini integration in Siri, this code points towards the arrival of Google AI in the not-too-distant future.
