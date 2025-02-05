Google Gemini's new model is the brainstorming AI partner you've been looking for

Google has added the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental to the Gemini app.

The model combines speed with advanced reasoning for smarter AI interactions.

The app update also brings the Gemini Flash Pro and Flash-Lite models to the app.

Google has dropped a major upgrade to the Gemini app with the release of the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model, among others. This combines the speed of the original 2.0 model with improved reasoning abilities. So, it can think fast but will think things through before it speaks. For anyone who has ever wished their AI assistant could process more complex ideas without slowing its response time, this update is a promising step forward.

Gemini 2.0 Flash was originally designed as a high-efficiency workhorse for those who wanted rapid AI responses without sacrificing too much in terms of accuracy. Earlier this year, Google updated it in AI Studio to enhance its ability to reason through tougher problems, calling it the Thinking Experimental. Now, it’s being made widely available in the Gemini app for everyday users. Whether you’re brainstorming a project, tackling a math problem, or just trying to figure out what to cook with the three random ingredients left in your fridge, Flash Thinking Experimental is ready to help.

Beyond the Thinking Experimental, the Gemini app is getting additional models. The Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental is an even more powerful one, albeit a somewhat more cumbersome version of Gemini. It's aimed at coding and handling complex prompts. It’s already been available in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Now, you can get it in the Gemini app, too, but only if you subscribe to Gemini Advanced. With a context window of two million tokens, this model can simultaneously digest and process massive amounts of information, making it ideal for research, programming, or rather ridiculously complicated questions. The model can also utilize other Google tools like Search if necessary.

Lite speed

Gemini is also augmenting its app with a slimmer model called Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite. This model is built to improve on its predecessor, 1.5 Flash. It retains the speed that made the original Flash models popular while performing better on quality benchmarks. In a real-world example, Google says it can generate relevant captions for around 40,000 unique photos for less than a dollar, making it a potentially fantastic resource for content creators on a budget.

Beyond just making AI faster or more affordable, Google is pushing for broader accessibility by ensuring all these models support multimodal input. Currently, the AI only produces text-based output, but additional capabilities are expected in the coming months. That means users will eventually be able to interact with Gemini in more ways, whether through voice, images, or other formats.

What makes all of this particularly significant is how AI models like Gemini 2.0 are shaping the way people interact with technology. AI is no longer just a tool that spits out basic answers; it’s evolving into something that can reason, assist in creative processes, and handle deeply complex requests.

How people use the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental model and other updates could show a glimpse into the future of AI-assisted thinking. It continues Google's dream of incorporating Gemini into every aspect of your life by offering streamlined access to a relatively powerful yet lightweight AI model.

Whether that means solving complex problems, generating code, or just having an AI that doesn’t freeze up when asked something a little tricky, it’s a step toward AI that feels less like a gimmick and more like a true assistant. With additional models catering to both high-performance and cost-conscious users, Google is likely hoping to have an answer for anyone's AI requests.