You can get up to $1,200 off the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 this weekend - enough to get a device for free

On the hunt for a cutting-edge foldable phone? This weekend is the perfect time to check out the excellent new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Both these devices are available with major preorder deals at carriers, including T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Samsung’s own online store with up to $1,200 off!

Samsung is leading the charge with an opening offer that includes a free storage upgrade and the opportunity to save up to $1,000 on the Fold 7 or $600 on the Flip 7 via trade-in. Even without a trade, buyers can snag up to $300 in Samsung Store credit, which is perfect for picking up must-have accessories like chargers or Galaxy Buds.

Meanwhile, the big three carriers have their own competitive incentives lined up, with huge trade-in bonuses, switching discounts, and even buy-one-get-one-free deals in the mix. All three have massive trade-in rebates of up to $1,100 off right now, which is enough to actually get the Flip 7 for free. You will, however, need a pricey unlimited plan at all three of these carriers, so Samsung's deal is the way to go if you want to go unlocked.

If you're interested in knowing more about these devices, you can check out our Galaxy Z Fold 7 review in progress and our everything-you-need-to-know page on the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 preorder deals

Samsung Galaxy Z series: free storage upgrade and up to $1,000 off with a trade-in rebate at Samsung

Samsung's opening deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 is one of the best we've seen yet from the official store. First up, you'll get a handy free storage upgrade on either device up the second tier. Secondly, you can trade-in for a maximum discount of up to $1,000 off the Fold 7 or $600 off the Flip 7. Not interested in a trade? Instead, you'll get up to $300 in Samsung Store credit that can be used to bundle in some headphones, chargers, or other useful accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Z series: up to $1,100 off, plus a free storage upgrade at T-Mobile

New and old customers alike can get massive discounts on both the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 today at T-Mobile. For a limited time, you'll be able to trade-in a device alongside a new line on either a Go5G Plus or Experience unlimited plan to get a huge discount of up to $1,100 off. Not looking to trade? New customers can instead get up to $800 off when they switch over to T-Mobile this week.

Samsung Galaxy Z series: buy-one-get-one with an unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's opening promotion offers something a little different to customers this week. The carrier brought back an old favorite - a buy-one-get-one free promotion that's perfect for multi-line users. If that doesn't float your boat, then you can instead trade in for a massive rebate of up to $1,100 off - enough to cover the entire cost of the Flip 7.