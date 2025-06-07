Why wait for the Fold 7 Ultra? Save up to $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 now

Even if Samsung hasn't officially confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, it's a little too convenient that it just slashed prices on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. And, as part of the latest Discover Samsung Sale, you can get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for up to $1,000 off with trade-in or save $400 without one and get the foldable for as low as $1,499.99 (was $1,899.99).

The 256GB model costs the least. The 512GB one costs just slightly more at $1,619.99 (was $2,019.99). Unfortunately, the sale doesn't apply to the 1TB model. All colors are up for grabs, including the online exclusives Crafted Black and White.

This is one of the best deals we've seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, so it's best to get it now to score a massive saving on a powerful, high-end foldable, unless you're holding out for a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra announcement.

Today's best foldable phone deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is one of the best foldable phones on the market. Its big, bright display, AI capabilities, and premier cameras stand out as some of its best qualities, which are especially important for users who also enjoy photo editing and photography on their phones. This is the best deal with or without trade-in we've seen in a while and worth it for anyone who wants a new foldable phone and isn't interested in the possibly coming Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Samsung has had a couple of foldable phones in the past, but this one is its most impressive yet. In our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review, we highlight its "bigger, brighter main screen and wider cover display" and the suite of AI features. It also has great cameras, enough to have the best camera out of our best foldable smartphones.

As a plus, it can also function as a tiny tablet. It's smaller than the iPad Mini, but still large enough for jotting down notes, drawing, and other tasks that you can do on a tablet. You'd need to buy Samsung's signature S Pen separately, though.

If you're looking at other options, I'd recommend comparing the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with the rest of our picks for the best Samsung phones. Outside of Samsung, we also have recommendations for the best Android phones and the best iPhones.