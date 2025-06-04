Hold the phone! Samsung has just teased a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra
Samsung's first Ultra foldable could be launching soon
- Samsung has teased an 'Ultra' foldable
- It sounds like this could launch soon, so we might see a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra alongside the company's other 2025 foldables
- Expect bigger screens, better cameras, and lots of AI
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently Samsung’s most expensive widely available phone, but this year the company might launch something even pricier than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. That's right: Samsung has strongly hinted that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is on the way.
In a new post on its newsroom, Samsung talks about introducing an "Ultra-experience" with a foldable form factor, and while the company doesn’t get specific about when such a product might launch, it concludes by saying “the Ultra experience is ready to unfold”, which suggests it’s coming soon.
That could mean we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra launch alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which are expected to land in July.
Bigger and better
But what would a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra entail? Samsung doesn’t get super specific here either, but it does mention “bigger screens, better cameras and new ways to connect and create,” as well as “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format.”
And there’s a GIF included that shows the outline of a foldable phone, though the form factor appears much like that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
However, while this all basically confirms that Samsung is working on an Ultra-level foldable, it’s possible that these features will instead come to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. After all, that’s rumored to have a new 200MP camera, bigger screens, and more power, so it could potentially be considered an ‘Ultra’ phone in itself.
So, it could be that we’ll still see just one new Z Fold model this year, a product with Ultra-level upgrades that may or may not have 'Ultra' in its name.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Alternatively, we might get both a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra – though in that case, it’s unclear whether all the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks we’ve seen are actually about that phone or whether some are about the Z Fold 7 Ultra instead.
Either way, it seems likely that at least one of Samsung’s upcoming foldables will be a big upgrade on what we’ve seen before.
You might also like
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.