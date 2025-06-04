Samsung has teased an 'Ultra' foldable

It sounds like this could launch soon, so we might see a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra alongside the company's other 2025 foldables

Expect bigger screens, better cameras, and lots of AI

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is currently Samsung’s most expensive widely available phone, but this year the company might launch something even pricier than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. That's right: Samsung has strongly hinted that a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra is on the way.

In a new post on its newsroom, Samsung talks about introducing an "Ultra-experience" with a foldable form factor, and while the company doesn’t get specific about when such a product might launch, it concludes by saying “the Ultra experience is ready to unfold”, which suggests it’s coming soon.

That could mean we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra launch alongside the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, both of which are expected to land in July.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

Bigger and better

But what would a Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra entail? Samsung doesn’t get super specific here either, but it does mention “bigger screens, better cameras and new ways to connect and create,” as well as “industry-leading hardware, cutting-edge performance and seamless AI integration optimized for the foldable format.”

And there’s a GIF included that shows the outline of a foldable phone, though the form factor appears much like that of the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

However, while this all basically confirms that Samsung is working on an Ultra-level foldable, it’s possible that these features will instead come to the standard Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. After all, that’s rumored to have a new 200MP camera, bigger screens, and more power, so it could potentially be considered an ‘Ultra’ phone in itself.

So, it could be that we’ll still see just one new Z Fold model this year, a product with Ultra-level upgrades that may or may not have 'Ultra' in its name.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, we might get both a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Ultra – though in that case, it’s unclear whether all the previous Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaks we’ve seen are actually about that phone or whether some are about the Z Fold 7 Ultra instead.

Either way, it seems likely that at least one of Samsung’s upcoming foldables will be a big upgrade on what we’ve seen before.