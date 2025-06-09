Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 tipped to bring 'industry-first' features – here's what they could be

The Z Fold 7 could have 'industry-first' technologies

It's not clear what these upgrades could be

The foldable is expected to make its debut in July

We're ready and waiting for the grand unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, which is expected to happen sometime in July – and the anticipation levels just rose up a notch based on a new leak.

According to the usually well-informed @UniverseIce, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is going to bring with it "industry-first technologies" that set the flagship foldable phone apart from the rest. "Samsung finally got serious," the tipster adds.

Sadly, there are no other details given, so we're left to speculate on what this might mean – of which more in a moment. This does suggest the successor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 might be a more significant upgrade than we were expecting.

Presumably, Samsung isn't going to go crazy and attach something like a robotic arm or a holographic projector to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's more likely that the foldable will get a notable upgrade to one of its key components.

What could 'industry-first' mean?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 will bring some industry-first technologies, and Samsung finally got serious.June 8, 2025

There are numerous key areas where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could plausibly break new ground. The first is with the display: It may come with an 8.2-inch main display that's significantly larger than the one on its predecessor, and it may also be the first foldable to come with a bundled stylus.

Then there are form factor and material upgrades that are possible. We've already heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might have added titanium in its casing, for extra durability and lightness, while also being the thinnest Samsung foldable to date. Other rumors have pointed to improved dust resistance too.

With foldables, the crease is always a concern. It may be that Samsung has found a way to make the crease almost invisible, while perhaps there are upgrades to the foldable hinges in terms of their durability and their longevity. New battery tech has also been rumored, but without any details attached.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And don't forget the cameras. Leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will set new standards for cameras on a foldable phone, and may even go up to 200MP for the primary camera. These would all be welcome upgrades, and we could see several of them together when the phone gets its grand unveiling.