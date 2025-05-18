The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and tri-fold foldables are rumored to be coming with a titanium upgrade

Titanium is tipped for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and tri-fold

The foldable phones may launch at the same time

It should mean lighter and more durable foldables

We might see both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and a new Samsung tri-fold phone this coming July, and the latest rumors from the supply chain are that both foldables might come with a titanium backplate that connects the hinge and display panels.

This comes from The Elec (via SamMobile), and should mean both a lighter and a tougher phone overall. While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (launched in July 2024) uses a carbon fiber backplate, titanium was used in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (launched in October 2024).

There's definitely been a trend towards more titanium in smartphones in recent years, including the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – although that phone uses titanium in its frame rather than its backplate, as it doesn't have a hinge.

The material brings with it a number of appealing properties, including lightness and durability, but it is harder and more expensive to make than the alternatives. That might be reflected in the prices of Samsung's upcoming foldables.

Thinner and thinner

Titanium was previously used in the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition (Image credit: Samsung)

Another tidbit from the report from The Elec is that Samsung might do away with the digitizer part of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 display that would enable it to support S Pen inputs – and which would enable the handset to be thinner than ever.

Thin phones are having a moment, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge now unveiled, the iPhone 17 Air on the way from Apple later this year, and the Oppo Find N5 recently claiming the honor of being the thinnest foldable phone in the market. It sounds as though this is a trend that Samsung's next foldables will follow.

There have been lots of leaks and rumors along the way already with these phones. The tri-fold (which may be called the Galaxy G Fold) is expected to share the same hinges and speakers as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, for example.

The two phones could also be announced at the same time, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 – which will most probably be at some point during July, although the tri-fold model might not go on sale at the same time as the other two foldables.