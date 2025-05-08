The Samsung Galaxy tri-fold could have these 3 features in common with the Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy G Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 7 could share some features

Hinges, speakers, and flatness may match across both handsets

We're expecting to see both these phones show up during July

We shouldn't have to wait too much longer for the launch of the Samsung tri-fold phone – quite possibly called the Samsung G Fold – and a new leak suggests it's going to borrow significantly from another upcoming handset, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

According to well-known tipster @PandaFlashPro (via Wccftech), the speakers and the way they're incorporated into the chassis will be the same across both foldables. Presumably, this won't be too different from the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 either.

What's more, the hinge mechanism is apparently going to be similar on both handsets, and both should feature a "full-flat body" – we're assuming that means the bumps and creases will be minimal, which is something that's already been rumored.

No doubt this is going to save some money for Samsung, because they can use more of the same components across the Galaxy G Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, even though the former is going to have an extra hinge and a third screen panel.

What we think we know

Samsung Tri-Fold "Confirmed"The Speakers Drivers are the Exact Same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and have the Same Design Cut-Outs.Hing Mechanism also Similar as New Hing of Upcoming Z Fold 7.Full-Flat Body Like Z Fold 7.May 7, 2025

Samsung has previously teased a tri-fold handset, so we know it's on the way, but we don't know much else about it, officially. Brightness and wired charging speeds seem set to match the current models, at 2,600 nits and 25W respectively.

Unlike the Huawei Mate XT, the Samsung tri-fold is rumored to fold inwards, which means an outer screen is needed as well as the main display. The displays are apparently going to measure 6.49 inches (outer) and 9.96 inches (inner), corner to corner.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are widely expected to launch sometime in July, and it seems the Galaxy G Fold will be fully unveiled at the same time. However, it may not go on sale until later in the year – and availability could be limited.

Whenever it shows up, don't expect it to be cheap. It'll certainly be more expensive than the standard Galaxy Z Fold model, and as our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 review will tell you, that phone launched at a starting price of $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.