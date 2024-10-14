Samsung may have finally fixed the crease issue on its foldable phones

Even the best foldables, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6, have visible creases

If visible crease issues have so far been stopping you from picking up one of the best foldable phones on the market, we've got some good news: the rumor is that Samsung's next folding handset is going to have a far less noticeable crease.

This tip comes from serial leaker Ice Universe, who has one of the better track records when it comes to rumors. Apparently the "crease control" in the upcoming Special Edition of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is "better than ever".

Now we're not expecting this Special Edition model to appear anywhere outside of South Korea and China, but it augurs well for future Samsung foldables that will be available more widely – including the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

As per well-respected industry analyst Ross Young, the improvement may be down to Samsung using Ultra Flexible Glass (UFG) for the first time: this high-strength panel tech is a little thinner around the crease, meaning a more seamless look.

Crease is the word

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 special editionThis time, they have done a good job in crease control, better than ever.October 12, 2024

Foldable display technology has improved significantly down the years – don't forget that the first Galaxy Fold phone launched in 2019 – but these screens still aren't completely flat when they're opened out, because of the underlying hinge.

Even on our favorite folding phones, including the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold and the OnePlus Open, the crease is still visible – although to give credit to OnePlus, on the OnePlus Open you do have to be looking pretty closely to be able to see it.

We'll have to wait and see for ourselves how much progress Samsung has made in this department, but it's fair to say that progress is being made year-on-year. The crease issue is apparently one of the reasons we haven't seen a folding iPhone yet.

As for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition, previously leaked renders have suggested it's going to be a thinner model, with larger screens on the inside and outside. It should make an appearance in the coming months.