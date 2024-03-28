Apple might scrap the iPhone Fold amid frustrations over display tech

We’ve been hearing about a foldable iPhone for a long time now, and recent leaks suggest it’s still years away – or that it maybe won’t launch at all.

The latest news on the matter comes from DigiTimes, which claims that following reports of the foldable iPhone being delayed until early 2027, some analysts now fear the phone will never launch.

The skepticism about the foldable iPhone stems from panel technology apparently not being mature enough – which presumably means Apple would either have to cancel the phone, or keep on delaying until it’s happy with the display quality.

That’s in line with another recent report that suggested the foldable iPhone might be on pause until Apple could find a folding display that it’s happy with. But rather than simply being paused, this latest news suggests the project might be canceled altogether.

The latest in a long line

Certainly, given how long this phone has been rumored for it seems like it might be proving a challenge for Apple to deliver, and this wouldn’t be the first time the company has given up on something after years of development. Recently we saw the Apple Car get ditched, and before that there was the canceled AirPower wireless charger. Some reports have also suggested Apple has abandoned its in-house 5G modem project.

So there is precedent for this, and with the rumored release date of the foldable iPhone constantly slipping, it looks ever more believable that the phone might never launch at all.

Those hoping for an Apple foldable might still be in luck though, as there has also been talk of a foldable iPad, which may still launch at some point even if the foldable iPhone is canceled.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As far as phones go though, Apple is already in a dominant position, and while sales of foldables are growing they don’t seem to pose any major threat to the company right now. So tech issues aside, a foldable iPhone might simply not be a priority anymore.

That’s all just speculation for now and we may well still see a foldable iPhone, but don’t count on it, and certainly don’t expect to see one soon.

You might also like