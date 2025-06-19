The foldable iPhone just got closer – and a new leak reveals the one thing I’ve been fearing about the Z Fold 7 rival

Apple’s foldable iPhone is on track to go on sale in September 2026, based on a new rumor

A well-known Apple analyst claims it will enter production next year

They also say its sales will be impacted by its high price tag

Apple’s upcoming foldable iPhone is one of the most talked-about devices in tech right now, and there’s no doubt the product will make a splash one way or another when it finally launches. If you’re curious about what might be coming, a reputable leaker has just shared some tasty morsels regarding Apple’s top-secret phone.

Posting on X, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the foldable iPhone is due to enter production next year, which puts it on course for a release alongside the iPhone 18 range in September 2026. That means there’s not long to go before we get a glimpse of the company’s first attempt at a foldable device. Then, we’ll finally find out how it fares against the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

The foldable iPhone has been rumored to come with an under-display camera, a near-invisible seam, a beautiful display, and impressive battery life. That all means it won’t come cheap – and that’s a key concern of mine.

The pricing barrier

(Image credit: ConceptsiPhone)

There was another nugget shared by Kuo that has me concerned – although I can’t say I’m surprised. In the X post, Kuo noted that recent rumors have claimed Apple has ordered 15-20 million units of the device. Yet Kuo revealed that this is likely the figure for “the product’s 2-3 year lifecycle,” putting the sales estimates for each year significantly lower.

The importance of that is that Kuo says the lower yearly estimations all come down to the foldable’s “premium pricing.” As with the costly Vision Pro headset, the sky-high asking price of the foldable iPhone is going to put a lot of people off, including myself – while I’m dying to try out this new evolution in the iPhone line-up, I’m not willing to sell a kidney to get one.

How much are we talking here? We’ve previously seen reports that Apple could price the foldable iPhone anywhere between $2,100 and $2,500. For context, the most expensive iPhone right now – the iPhone 16 Pro Max – starts at $1,199, making the foldable iPhone roughly twice as expensive.

We won’t know for sure, of course, until the foldable iPhone actually launches. But with that date rapidly approaching, it could well be out of reach for the majority of Apple’s customers.

