iPhone Fold tipped to be an annual release and take flagship baton from Pro Max – with a price tag to match
The first of many Apple foldables
- The iPhone Fold might be an annual release, starting in 2026
- This should see it take the Pro Max's place as the top yearly iPhone release
- Apple is apparently looking to make it stand out from other foldable phones
It seems Apple might be betting big on the rumored iPhone Fold – also known as the foldable iPhone – because rather than this just being a one-off experiment, or an occasional release like Apple’s SE models, a new report says there will be a new one every year.
According to South Korean site ET News (via Phone Arena), the first foldable iPhone – which this site claims will land in 2026 – will be the first of many, with the new handset type likely taking the Pro Max’s place at the top of the iPhone line.
As well as pitching it as the most high-end iPhone, Apple is also reportedly looking to differentiate the foldable iPhone from rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This report repeats earlier rumors in saying this might be achieved through a smaller display crease and a better hinge.
The priciest iPhone yet
Of course, foldable phones are expensive, and if Apple does position the foldable iPhone above the iPhone 16 Pro Max – as is likely – then it could have an extremely high price.
Indeed, a recent leak suggested the foldable iPhone could cost between $2,100 and $2,500 (roughly £1,580-£1,730 / AU$3,300-AU$3,630).
So even though this phone probably won’t land before 2026 (and possibly later, with some reports pointing to 2027), you might want to get saving now – especially since this might become an annual release, meaning you could end up shelling out on a semi-regular basis if you want your Apple hardware to stay up to date.
You might also like
- The iPhone 17 series could cost more than the iPhone 16 – and not just because of Trump's tariffs
- Apple’s foldable iPhone tipped to have world-first display that eclipses the Galaxy Z Fold
- The iPhone 17 could miss out on a long-awaited display upgrade – here's why Apple fans are upset
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.