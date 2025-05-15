iPhone Fold tipped to be an annual release and take flagship baton from Pro Max – with a price tag to match

The iPhone Fold might be an annual release, starting in 2026

This should see it take the Pro Max's place as the top yearly iPhone release

Apple is apparently looking to make it stand out from other foldable phones

It seems Apple might be betting big on the rumored iPhone Fold – also known as the foldable iPhone – because rather than this just being a one-off experiment, or an occasional release like Apple’s SE models, a new report says there will be a new one every year.

According to South Korean site ET News (via Phone Arena), the first foldable iPhone – which this site claims will land in 2026 – will be the first of many, with the new handset type likely taking the Pro Max’s place at the top of the iPhone line.

As well as pitching it as the most high-end iPhone, Apple is also reportedly looking to differentiate the foldable iPhone from rivals like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. This report repeats earlier rumors in saying this might be achieved through a smaller display crease and a better hinge.

The foldable iPhone could have a smaller crease than the Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

The priciest iPhone yet

Of course, foldable phones are expensive, and if Apple does position the foldable iPhone above the iPhone 16 Pro Max – as is likely – then it could have an extremely high price.

Indeed, a recent leak suggested the foldable iPhone could cost between $2,100 and $2,500 (roughly £1,580-£1,730 / AU$3,300-AU$3,630).

So even though this phone probably won’t land before 2026 (and possibly later, with some reports pointing to 2027), you might want to get saving now – especially since this might become an annual release, meaning you could end up shelling out on a semi-regular basis if you want your Apple hardware to stay up to date.

