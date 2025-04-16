Start saving – foldable iPhone price rumor suggests it could cost more than a MacBook Pro

The foldable iPhone could cost between $2,100 and $2,500

That would make it one of Apple's most expensive devices

However, it might lack Face ID

There's never been any doubt that Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone will be a very expensive device, and now new rumors suggest that it could be one of Apple’s priciest-ever products.

According to leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) the foldable iPhone will start at between $2,100 and $2,500 (that's roughly £1,580-£1,730 / AU$3,310-AU$3,625, though we wouldn’t expect those conversions to be accurate).

That would make it far more expensive than Apple’s current top phone, with the iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,149, and would even make it more expensive than the $1,599 / £2,149 / AU$3,199 starting price of a MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024).

It would also mean the foldable iPhone would exceed the price of rivals, with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for example starting at $1,899.99 / £1,799 / AU$2,749.

The foldable iPhone could cost more than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 (Image credit: Lance Ulanoff / Future)

$2,000+ and no Face ID

So this could be a seriously expensive device, especially as that rumored price is apparently just the starting price. And while we’d take this rumor with a pinch of salt, others agree that it will cost a lot.

We’ve heard previously that the foldable iPhone’s price could be as low as $2,000 (around £1,540 / AU$3,175) or as high as $2,500 (roughly £1,730 / AU$3,625). So whatever the case, a $2,000-plus price is looking likely.

That’s perhaps unsurprising though. After all, this being an Apple device (albeit one that Apple has yet to confirm the existence of) it's always been expected that it'll come in at a higher price than other foldable phones.

But despite its likely high price, the foldable iPhone might lack some tech we’ve come to expect from Apple’s handsets, with leaker Digital Chat Station (via MacRumors) claiming that it won’t have Face ID – though apparently it will have an under-display camera, which would be a first for Apple.

If this is correct, then it’s likely that the phone will instead have Touch ID in a side button, as we’ve heard in a previous leak. That’s not the end of the world, but it might leave some feeling shortchanged if it does indeed come with a $2,000-plus price tag.

It'll likely be some time before we learn the actual price of Apple's first foldable, with reports suggesting it's unlikely to land before 2026 at the earliest.