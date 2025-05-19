The iPhone Fold is apparently being tested with a feature we’ve been waiting years for

The foldable iPhone is again rumored to have an under-display camera

We're also hearing that it won't have Face ID

Its screens could also be smaller than previously rumored

While the world learned to live with the iPhone’s notch, and matters improved when Apple switched to a Dynamic Island, ultimately, we’d wager that most people would prefer a smaller cut-out in the screen. Well, with the iPhone Fold – also known as the foldable iPhone – we might finally get that, and in fact, there might be no camera cut-out at all in one of the displays.

This is according to leaker yeux1122, posting on South Korean site Naver (via GSMArena). According to them, Apple’s current foldable iPhone prototype has a punch-hole camera on the cover screen and an under-display camera for the foldable screen.

Being under the display means it shouldn’t cause a visible interruption to the screen, and it’s something we’ve already seen on some phones, such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, but never on an iPhone.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk of the foldable iPhone having an under-display camera, but hearing it again increases the likelihood that it will happen, and that could bode well for other iPhones too, as it might mean the days of a massive screen cut-out are numbered.

No Face ID to be found

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

That said, Face ID apparently won’t be under the display. In fact, according to this source, Face ID won’t be present at all, with the foldable iPhone instead said to have a Touch ID sensor on the side. This, too, is something we’ve heard before.

Beyond that, yeux1122 claims that the screen size on this prototype is slightly smaller than on the previous prototype. They don’t specify what size it is here, but a fairly recent leak pointed to a 7.74-inch foldable display and a 5.49-inch cover screen.

Apparently, though, the resolutions haven’t changed, despite a decrease in size, and yeux1122 adds that the foldable screen’s aspect ratio for this prototype is 14.6:1, while the cover screen’s is 14.1:1.

Of course, even if these details are correct, it’s possible that things will change again in future prototypes, as with Apple not expected to launch the foldable iPhone until late 2026 at the earliest, the company quite possibly hasn’t yet finalized the design.