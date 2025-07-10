The iPhone 17 Air could be sold in black, silver, light gold, and light blue shades

It may also have an A19 Pro chipset, rather than the base A19

However, previous leaks disagree with that chipset claim

If you’ve got your sights set on the iPhone 17 Air, you can also now start thinking about what color you'd like your slimline iPhone to be, as a new leak has revealed the four shades that Apple will apparently sell the device in.

According to leaker Majin Bu – citing a previous leak from Fixed Focus Digital which they claim to have now “confirmed” – the iPhone 17 Air will be available in black, silver, light gold, and light blue shades.

The black shade is apparently a “dark and understated tone”, the silver model is said to be “bright and clear”, the light gold is described as being “warm and soft”, and the light blue as “very light” and “evoking a clear sky”.

(Image credit: Majin Bu)

You can see how these colors might look in the image Majin Bu provided above, though it sounds like the shades shown are probably guesses based on how their sources described the colors.

In any case, we’d take this information with a pinch of salt – although the use of mostly quite pale, delicate shades seems fitting for phone that’s likely to be billed as slim and elegant.

Some surprising chipset news

In other iPhone 17 Air news, leaker Fixed Focus Digital (via Phone Arena) has claimed that the handset will have an A19 Pro chipset. That’s at odds with previous leaks, which suggested only the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max would have this chipset, while the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air would have an A19.

However, they added that the iPhone 17 Air will get a version of the A19 Pro with a five-core GPU while the iPhone 17 Pro models will get a six-core version, in which case the Pro models would still have the most powerful chipset.

They also mention RAM, saying that the standard iPhone 17 will have 8GB, while the other three models will have 12GB. So if this is all correct then the upcoming iPhones could have three different power tiers rather than the usual two.

We’re a bit skeptical of this since it would be a change of form for Apple, and since other leaks point to the iPhone 17 Air having the base A19 chipset, but if Apple does boost the power that could help to make up for the Air only having one rear camera lens, which is something that’s widely rumored to be the case.

We should find out exactly how powerful the iPhone 17 Air is – and what colors it’s available in – sometime in September, as that’s when it will likely launch, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series.