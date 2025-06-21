Apple is rumored to be picking one of these two new colors for the iPhone 17
Which do you prefer?
- Purple and green said to be in contention for the iPhone 17
- Apple still hasn't made a decision about which to include
- The phones are expected to be launched in September
We could be just three months away from the launch of the iPhone 17, if Apple sticks to its usual schedule, and the latest rumor is that there are two new colors in competition that are being considered for the upcoming handset.
As per well-known tipster @MajinBuOfficial, those colors are purple and green – with purple apparently the shade that Apple executives currently prefer. It sounds as though it's not yet certain which color will get approved, or if they'll both be arriving.
The iPhone 16 launched last year is available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, so there's quite a selection to choose from. It's likely that one or two of those colors will be dropped to make way for purple or green.
We're also expecting the iPhone 17 Pro range to have a different color selection: a previous rumor has suggested that sky blue is in the running for the more expensive handsets in the range, though again the talk is that no final decision has been made.
What comes next?
iPhone 17: Purple and Green Colors in Testing as Potential New Shade for 2025Full Article:https://t.co/jZJJoUHBsf pic.twitter.com/1in8R6dDa5June 20, 2025
Aside from the colors, we've heard a lot of unofficial leaks and rumors about what the iPhone 17 range might bring along with it this September. The screen size is said to be growing to 6.27 inches, for example, thanks to smaller bezels.
However, there has been talk that the base iPhone 17 model could launch with the same A18 chipset inside the iPhone 16. That would be a disappointment, but it's something Apple has done before, with the iPhone 14.
MagSafe charging speeds might be improved meanwhile, and of course there's the revamped, new-look iOS 26 software update to look forward to – we're just hoping that the handset doesn't go up in price.
The iPhone 17 is expected to arrive with the new iPhone 17 Air (replacing the iPhone 16 Plus), as well as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. We will of course keep you posted on any more rumors and leaks between now and September.
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
