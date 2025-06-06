The iPhone 17 is tipped to come with a MagSafe charging boost – but it might cost you

Upgraded MagSafe chargers have been spotted in filings

The iPhone 17 could support up to 50W wireless charging

Price hikes for the new models have been predicted

We're counting down the weeks until the iPhone 17 reveal, which should be sometime in September, and a couple of new leaks have caught our attention. In short: there's good news and there's bad news.

First up, the positive news is that Apple's flagship phone series might be getting a boost in terms of its wireless MagSafe charging, compared to the iPhone 16 range.

As spotted by 91mobiles, Apple has submitted regulatory filings in Taiwan for two new MagSafe charger models, with model numbers A3502 and A3503.

Crucially, the chargers support the Qi 2.2 standard, and that means a big jump in wireless charging power: 50W, as opposed to the 25W that the current iPhones max out on (the current MagSafe tech is limited to Qi 2.0).

The Qi 2.2 standard also brings with it improved efficiency, to cut down on heat generation and energy loss, as well as better magnetic alignment – so these new MagSafe chargers should snap into place better than ever before. The signs are promising that the new models will offer improved charging speeds for the iPhone 17.

Price rises

Current iPhones, like the iPhone 16e, have stayed at their original price (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

Less encouragingly, 9to5Mac reports on a prediction from the analysts at Counterpoint Research, which suggests the starting price of an iPhone will go up this year – primarily because of the ongoing US tariff situation.

Some of that tariff cost is going to be passed on to consumers by Apple, Counterpoint Research says, though it doesn't specify what the price hike might be, or which models could be most affected. Up until now, Apple has resisted raising the prices of its current lineup, including the recently launched iPhone 16e.

Of course, this is all unofficial for now, and the tariff situation might look a lot different in September 2025, but you might want to start saving up. The iPhone 16 starting price was set at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399 when it launched last September.

Rumors of an iPhone 17 price hike have been swirling all year, so this latest prediction isn't really a surprise. Insider sources and analysts from Samsung Securities have both speculated that the iPhone 17 could cost more than its predecessor – not just because of tariffs, but also because of new costs to Apple and new features in the handset.