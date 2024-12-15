We just got a hint that we might have to pay more for the iPhone 17

iPhone 17 price increases are expected

As yet we haven't seen many price leaks

A new model is expected to appear in 2025

It's a pretty safe bet that the iPhone 17 is going to break cover at some point during September 2025, but how much is it going to cost? Well, more than the iPhone 16, if recent comments from an industry analyst are to be believed.

Commenting at a guest lecture (via @Jukanlosreve), Samsung Securities Research Center senior researcher Jong Wook Lee has gone on record as saying "iPhone prices are expected to increase next year" – after no price increase in 2024.

iPhone 16 pricing currently starts at $799 / £799 / AU$1,399, which matches the launch pricing of the iPhone 15 (though that phone is now available for less) – in fact, the 2024 model was AU$100 cheaper than the 2023 model was in Australia.

According to Lee, that means Apple is set to hike prices this time around, though we don't know how much they might go up. In fact, we haven't heard much in the way of iPhone 17 price leaks at all, up to this point.

The price is right?

While we don't know how much the iPhone 17 will cost, we can look at current pricing. We've already mentioned the iPhone 16, and the iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899 / £899 / AU$1,599 for the lowest amount of storage.

The iPhone 16 Pro will set you back $999 / £999 / AU$1,799 and up, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at a considerable $1,199 / £1,199 / AU$2,149. We'll have to wait and see whether price hikes hit some or all of the iPhone 17 models.

And there's rumored to be a new model arriving in place of the iPhone 16 Plus: the iPhone 17 Air. That phone is apparently going to set you back $1,299 (around £1,030 / AU$2,045), which would be a considerable jump over the handset it's replacing.

With sales of the iPhone 16 Plus reportedly not what they could be, perhaps a change in design can help – and of course a higher price will often mean more money per device for Apple. We can expect a few more price leaks to appear between now in September.