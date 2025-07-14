A leaker has suggested possible launch dates for the iPhone 17

If you’ve been eagerly awaiting news of when the iPhone 17 series might launch, a reliable leaker has just listed what they say the most likely dates for Apple’s new phones to make their debut – and while nothing official has been announced yet, the suggested dates make a lot of sense.

In his latest Power On newsletter ($/£), Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman noted that Apple usually launches new iPhones in the week after Labor Day – and since Labor Day falls on September 1 this year, that makes the week starting September 8 the most likely candidate.

Developing that idea further, Gurman noted that Apple never schedules events for Fridays, and has also typically avoided shows that fall on September 11. That leaves Monday, September 8, Tuesday, September 9, and Wednesday, September 10 as options.

In the last decade, Apple has held five September events on a Tuesday and four on a Wednesday, making September 9 and September 10 strong possibilities for the iPhone event. Apple did host a Monday event in 2024, but that’s an outlier in its recent history.

What will we see at the event?

The iPhone 17 is expected to come with a major visual redesign on its rear, with a horizontal camera bar housing the device’s lenses and sensors being rumored by several major sources and leakers. We could also see new changes to the Dynamic Island, faster MagSafe charging, and a new A19 family of chips.

There are also indications that Apple will add a new device to the iPhone lineup, dubbed the iPhone 17 Air. This is rumored to be the slimmest iPhone in the range, and would supposedly replace the iPhone 16 Plus.

Aside from the iPhone, we should also see updates to the Apple Watch roster, with the Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 all touted to make an appearance.

With only a couple of months until Apple’s event is expected to kick off, now may be the time to mark the week of September 8 in your calendar. We’ll know the date for sure when Apple sends out invitations for the show, but for now, this is the closest we’ve come to a solid release date.