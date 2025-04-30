Apple Watch SE 3 leak hints at the Series 9-inspired design change I've been waiting for

The Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to launch in September

A new report claims it has entered development with a major display upgrade

Sizes of 1.6 and 1.8-inches have been tipped, hinting at a redesign based around the Apple Watch Series 9

The new Apple Watch SE 3, expected to arrive in September, has reportedly entered production sporting display size options of 1.6 and 1.8 inches, hinting at the long-rumored redesign we've been waiting for.

Apple should unveil its three new best Apple Watches for 2025 in September alongside the iPhone 17. While the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 should be the headliners, only the Apple Watch SE 3 is tipped to get a redesign, and we've just got our clearest hint yet at what that could entail.

As reported by 9to5Mac, the ultra-reliable supply chain leaker Ross Young has reportedly revealed that the new Apple Watch SE 3 displays have entered production. According to the report, "He estimates the displays as being around 1.6” and 1.8” each."

As the report notes, Apple gauges its Watch line by case size, not screen size. As such, it's difficult to pin down exactly what this means. However, the sizing mentioned is closest to that of the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch range pioneered by the Series 7 and phased out with the Series 10.

Coupled with prior reports of a new design for the SE 2, it's safe to say that the Apple Watch SE 3 is hopefully going to look an awful lot like the Apple Watch Series 9 – a much-needed design overhaul.

Apple Watch SE 3's new sizes

(Image credit: Future)

Boosting the display size to 41mm and 45mm makes a ton of sense. The Apple Watch SE 2's design is starting to look long in the tooth alongside the sleeker Series 10. Handily, because the Series 10 measures 42mm and 46mm, Apple can increase the SE 3's display size accordingly while keeping the size difference as a clear point of differentiation in the lineup.

Other features and upgrades of the Apple Watch SE 3 remain veiled at this point. The big story for Apple Watch this year should be the introduction of blood pressure/hypertension monitoring, a feature certain to be reserved for the premium models in the lineup.

In the meantime, Apple should unveil watchOS 12 at WWDC 2025, which will reportedly feature a more transparent design reflective of Apple Vision Pro's visionOS.