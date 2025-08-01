Pixel Watch 4 pricing for the US has leaked

The main models will stay at the same price

We could get a price drop on the LTE models

The Pixel Watch 4 is expected to be unveiled on Wednesday, August 20 at the next Made by Google event – alongside the Pixel 10 phones and the Pixel Buds 2a – and a new leak gives us some idea about how much the new wearable is going to cost.

According to information obtained by Android Headlines, the starting price of the Pixel Watch 4 in the US will be the same as it was for the Pixel Watch 3 last year: $349. Presumably the international pricing of £349 / AU$579 will stay the same too.

That's for the 41mm model without LTE, but Android Headlines says the price for the Wi-Fi-only 45mm wearable is going to be the same as last year as well: $399 (or £399 / AU$669). In other words, Google seems to have avoided adding any price hikes.

In fact, the LTE variants are said to be cheaper: $399 vs $449 for 41 mm LTE and $449 vs $499 for 45 mm LTE. Internationally, the Pixel Watch 3 prices for those models were £449 / AU$749 and £499 / AU$839 respectively, so we'll have to see if there's any change there.

Promo packages

You might be able to get YouTube Premium with your Pixel Watch 4 (Image credit: Future)

We also have a few details about the promotional offers that are going to be available if you decide to pick up a Pixel Watch 4. Apparently everyone who buys the device will get six months of Fitbit Premium and a month of YouTube Premium included.

That gives you access to features such as extra fitness insights, instructor-led workouts, and meditation routines (with Fitbit Premium), as well as an ad-free YouTube experience, offline downloads, and YouTube Music Premium (with YouTube Premium).

These offers are now fairly typical with Google Pixel products, and certainly add to the appeal of the devices: Fitbit Premium will cost you $9.99 / £7.99 / AU$15.49 a month, and YouTube Premium $13.99 / £12.99 / AU$16.99 a month, if you decide to keep them on.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One more tidbit from this particular leak is that the Pixel Watch 4 is set to offer 25% faster charging than its predecessor, getting from zero to 50% of a charge in 15 minutes. We've already seen a leak of the redesigned charger that comes with the wearable.