Another major Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 leak may have revealed full specs and prices

We've got more details on the upcoming Galaxy Watches

Three models are likely to launch on July 9

Find out the specs and the sizes that have been predicted

The next big Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch show is happening on Wednesday, July 9 – here's how to watch online – and we have a new, comprehensive leak for one of the devices we're expecting to see: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8.

This leak comes from Dealabs (via 9to5Google), and covers just about everything you could want to know about the upcoming wearable and its associates (although we're relying somewhat on Google Translate to make sense of it).

Apparently, we're getting three smartwatch models from Samsung this year. They are the Galaxy Watch 8, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. There was no Classic last year, but we did get the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The leak says the Galaxy Watch 8 sticks to 32GB of internal storage, but that the two higher-end models get bumped to 64GB. When it comes to sizes, the Galaxy Watch 8 is said to be coming in 40 mm and 44 mm sizes, with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic at 46 mm and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at 47 mm.

Accessories and pricing

We could see another Galaxy Watch Ultra this week (Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

All these watches are going to come with 2GB of RAM, and will be running Samsung's own Exynos W1000 processor. That's the same processor used in last year's models, so these new devices aren't going to run after faster – though when it comes to wearables, that's perhaps not a priority anyway.

The Galaxy Watch 8 will come with a "silicone sports bracelet", the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a "premium hybrid strap" in the box, and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is bundled with an "extreme sport bracelet", according to this leak.

Pricing in France is said to be set at €379.99 (40 mm Watch 8), €429.99 (40 mm Watch 8 with LTE), €409.99 (44 mm Watch 8), €459.99 (44 mm Watch 8 with LTE), €529.99 (Watch 8 Classic), €579.99 (Watch 8 Classic with LTE, and €699.99 (Galaxy Watch Ultra 2).

There's not much point giving you currency conversions, as they won't match, but it looks like the base model is going to cost a little more (the Galaxy Watch 7 started at $299.99 / £289 / AU$549), while the Ultra model will stick at the same price ($649 / £599 / AU$1,299).