Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: What we want to see from Samsung's next rugged smartwatch
When is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 coming?
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now, and the best Samsung watch (from a specs perspective, anyway) the company has ever made.
Unveiled in 2024, it's a durable and rugged alternative to mainstream Android choices that has proven popular among Android fans looking for a Wear OS answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Apple has successfully iterated on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025, but will Samsung follow suit?
The Galaxy Watch Ultra has by all accounts been a success story, and it seems almost inconceivable that Samsung isn't cooking up something behind the scenes to iterate on the first generation.
That being said, leaks and rumors are scant (if not non-existent), so right now all we can do is speculate and talk about what we'd like to see in a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
With that in mind, here are some of our ideas.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Cut to the chase
- What is it? A prospective second-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- When could it launch? As soon as 2025
- How much could it cost? Current pricing is $649 / £599 / AU$1,299, unlikely to change much
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Price and release date predictions
There are no rumors about the release date or pricing of a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but we can make a few predictions.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is $649 / £599 / AU$1,299, one of the biggest draws of the watch is that it undercuts the Apple Watch, and it's unlikely that Samsung would upend this successful formula by raising the price. As such, we'd expect a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to cost in the region of the current model.
As for release date, rival Apple launched its Apple Watch Ultra 2 just one year after the first iteration, so there's precedent here for a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 as early as 2025. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was unveiled at last year's Unpacked on July 10, 2024, so if you're betting on a one-year upgrade cycle, pencil in July 2025.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Leaks and rumors
There are no leaks or rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but we know Samsung has some exciting things in the pipeline.
Perhaps the most exciting development is Samsung's new solid-state battery tech. The company might well have cracked denser solid-state batteries for wearables like the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, this technology isn't expected to go into production until 2026, so wouldn't be ready in time for our speculated 2025. If the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 arrives in 2026 instead of this year, it could well feature the technology.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: What we want to see
We've actually already discussed at length some of the features the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 should steal from the Apple Watch Ultra, but here's a recap of some of the things we'd like to see in the next Galaxy Watch Ultra.
1. Digital Crown
The lack of digital crown is a big miss on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and was one point we picked up on during our review. It would make scrolling on the Ultra a lot easier, especially in inclement weather, dirt, or while wearing gloves.
2. A slimmer chassis
As an Apple Watch Ultra 2 user, I find the Galaxy Watch Ultra to be quite bulky, and I'd love to see the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 be slightly less chunky than its forebear.
3. Squircle display
While I appreciate the circle display is a hallmark of Samsung watches, the circular display inside the square chassis looks a bit strange in my opinion. It makes the bezels appear larger than they actually are, and makes the screen look smaller by comparison. A squircle display akin to the Apple Watch Ultra would be an excellent upgrade.
4. Watersports
The Galaxy Watch Ultra can't keep up with the Apple Watch Ultra 2's water sports prowess, it's not rated as highly for water resistance and doesn't come with a temperature sensor or depth gauge, both of which would be a welcome addition for diving and snorkeling.
5. Ultra watch faces
The Apple Watch Ultra boasts a richer and more attractive set of Ultra-dedicated watch faces, something Samsung could dig into by bringing more Ultra-exclusive faces to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: The verdict
Without leaks and rumors to point to a solid device, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is just a pipe dream at this stage, but there are plenty of ways Samsung could improve the watch and make the second generation successful. When that will be remains anyone's guess.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
