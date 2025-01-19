Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: What we want to see from Samsung's next rugged smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy right now, and the best Samsung watch (from a specs perspective, anyway) the company has ever made.

Unveiled in 2024, it's a durable and rugged alternative to mainstream Android choices that has proven popular among Android fans looking for a Wear OS answer to the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Apple has successfully iterated on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and is expected to unveil a new Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025, but will Samsung follow suit?

The Galaxy Watch Ultra has by all accounts been a success story, and it seems almost inconceivable that Samsung isn't cooking up something behind the scenes to iterate on the first generation.

That being said, leaks and rumors are scant (if not non-existent), so right now all we can do is speculate and talk about what we'd like to see in a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

With that in mind, here are some of our ideas.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Cut to the chase

What is it? A prospective second-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

A prospective second-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra When could it launch? As soon as 2025

As soon as 2025 How much could it cost? Current pricing is $649 / £599 / AU$1,299, unlikely to change much

(Image credit: Future)

There are no rumors about the release date or pricing of a potential Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but we can make a few predictions.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is $649 / £599 / AU$1,299, one of the biggest draws of the watch is that it undercuts the Apple Watch, and it's unlikely that Samsung would upend this successful formula by raising the price. As such, we'd expect a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 to cost in the region of the current model.

As for release date, rival Apple launched its Apple Watch Ultra 2 just one year after the first iteration, so there's precedent here for a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 as early as 2025. Specifically, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was unveiled at last year's Unpacked on July 10, 2024, so if you're betting on a one-year upgrade cycle, pencil in July 2025.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: Leaks and rumors

(Image credit: Future)

There are no leaks or rumors about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, but we know Samsung has some exciting things in the pipeline.

Perhaps the most exciting development is Samsung's new solid-state battery tech. The company might well have cracked denser solid-state batteries for wearables like the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. However, this technology isn't expected to go into production until 2026, so wouldn't be ready in time for our speculated 2025. If the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 arrives in 2026 instead of this year, it could well feature the technology.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: What we want to see

(Image credit: Future)

We've actually already discussed at length some of the features the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 should steal from the Apple Watch Ultra, but here's a recap of some of the things we'd like to see in the next Galaxy Watch Ultra.

1. Digital Crown

The lack of digital crown is a big miss on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and was one point we picked up on during our review. It would make scrolling on the Ultra a lot easier, especially in inclement weather, dirt, or while wearing gloves.

2. A slimmer chassis

As an Apple Watch Ultra 2 user, I find the Galaxy Watch Ultra to be quite bulky, and I'd love to see the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 be slightly less chunky than its forebear.

3. Squircle display

While I appreciate the circle display is a hallmark of Samsung watches, the circular display inside the square chassis looks a bit strange in my opinion. It makes the bezels appear larger than they actually are, and makes the screen look smaller by comparison. A squircle display akin to the Apple Watch Ultra would be an excellent upgrade.

4. Watersports

The Galaxy Watch Ultra can't keep up with the Apple Watch Ultra 2's water sports prowess, it's not rated as highly for water resistance and doesn't come with a temperature sensor or depth gauge, both of which would be a welcome addition for diving and snorkeling.

5. Ultra watch faces

The Apple Watch Ultra boasts a richer and more attractive set of Ultra-dedicated watch faces, something Samsung could dig into by bringing more Ultra-exclusive faces to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2: The verdict

Without leaks and rumors to point to a solid device, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is just a pipe dream at this stage, but there are plenty of ways Samsung could improve the watch and make the second generation successful. When that will be remains anyone's guess.