Unofficial Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 renders may have given us our best look yet at the wearable – and its rotating bezel

Renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic have been spotted

They combine Classic and Ultra aesthetics

The upcoming watch should arrive sometime in July

With just a couple of months to go until the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, some freshly leaked renders of the Classic version of the smartwatch have emerged online, showing the return of the device's rotating bezel.

These renders come from well-known tipster @OnLeaks and SammyGuru, and are based on schematic information leaked from the supply chain. We get to see the watch from all angles, and it looks like a stylish, polished gadget.

This particular tipster has a strong track record when it comes to revealing device designs ahead of time, but bear in mind that this is still just a leak – we won't know the final design of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic until Samsung makes it official.

We didn't get a Classic model last year, but the upcoming watch looks to be combining elements from the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from 2023 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which made its debut in 2024.

Rumored dimensions

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Exclusive Renders From SammyGuru x Onleaks! - YouTube Watch On

It seems we're getting a slightly squircle-shaped frame, as on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, though here it looks to be a little more rounded. It might actually be that the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic takes the place of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 this year.

Then there's that rotating bezel, which is always present on the Classic model, and which makes operating the watch easier. In recent years we've had Classic models every other year, so we're due another in 2025.

This same leak mentions a 1.5-inch display, and dimensions of "roughly" 46 x 46.5 x 14.2mm – which actually sound rather precise. The indications are that this will be the only size available when it comes to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

If Samsung sticks to the same schedule it followed in 2024 we'll see this watch unveiled at an Unpacked launch event sometime in July, alongside the Galaxy Watch 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and perhaps the tri-fold Samsung Galaxy G Fold.