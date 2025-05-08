3 of the most exciting new features coming to your Galaxy Watch with the One UI 8 Watch update

Three new Galaxy Watch features coming with One UI 8 Watch have leaked

They include Gemini AI, a Shortcuts app, and One UI 7's Now Bar

Galaxy Watch will purportedly skip One UI Watch 7 to synchronize branding with its phone software

Samsung Galaxy Watches will get a major upgrade with the advent of One UI 8 Watch – which we could see as soon as June or July – which looks set to include Google Gemini, a Shortcuts app, and Samsung's Now Bar.

Following reports that Samsung will skip One UI 7 Watch in favor of One UI 8 Watch – a move that will align the branding of Samsung's watch software with its best Samsung phones – One UI 8 APKs have leaked, giving us a look at the new features coming to Galaxy wearables.

As reported by Android Authority, Gemini AI is indeed coming to Samsung watches as well as its own Pixel lineup, with some exciting new features in tow. Findings indicate new 'Gemini Actions' will bring many of the same great Gemini features for Android phones to your wrist, with code strings hinting at several exciting actions.

References include Gemini Actions that can move your meetings, summarize emails, and tell you the weather, as well as an input that can quickly mute Gemini AI with a simple tap of your screen.

One UI 8 Watch: What else is new?

We reckon Samsung One UI 7's Now Bar is one of its best features (Image credit: Future)

As noted in a separate report, AA has also uncovered a new Watch app dubbed Shortcuts, which will let you add apps to your Galaxy Watch home screen as either 2 x 1 or 2 x 2 tiles, making them much more easily accessible.

Finally, the outlet reports that Samsung is bringing One UI 7's Now Bar and Now Brief to the Galaxy Watch. Samsung's Now Bar displays information, including live notifications, music, and more, on your Galaxy smartphone's home screen. According to AA, users will be able to choose between a simple icon and a larger display with an icon and text.

Users will also reportedly be able to double-pinch to open the Now Bar, and enable other actions if there's no content in the bar.

"Essentially, the Now Bar on Galaxy Watches will serve as a widget system, surfacing contextually relevant data without needing to navigate away from the watch face," the report explains, specifically noting contextual suggestions, maps, media controls, Now Brief, tips, and Sports on Google (live sports scores).

There are no doubt other big features hidden under the surface that will come to light as we move towards the official release of One UI 8 Watch. Suffice it to say, customers can expect a pretty hefty software upgrade on devices like the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7.

Naturally, these changes will also feature on the expected Galaxy Watch 8, expected later this year.