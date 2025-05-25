The One UI 8 beta program looks set to be launching imminently – and could include a new Running Coach feature

One UI 8 could be available in beta very soon

The software update is based on Android 16

A new Running Coach feature could be included

While One UI 7 has only just recently been pushed out to the masses by Samsung, it looks as though One UI 8 will be following it very shortly – and the software upgrade could well come with a new Running Coach feature included.

As spotted by tipster @tarunvats33 (via Android Central), a message sent through the Samsung Members app on Galaxy devices gives instructions for joining the One UI 8 beta program, suggesting it's going to be opened up in the near future.

One UI 8 is Samsung's take on Android 16, and it makes sense for Samsung to try to get as close to Google's software update cycle as possible. Google has hinted at a June launch for Android 16, with rumors pointing to Tuesday, June 3 as the big day.

Samsung hasn't said anything officially about dates or availability, but it seems likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be the first devices eligible to be signed up for the beta program, for those who want to try it ahead of the full release.

Getting running coaching

As the One UI 8 beta program gets closer to opening up, we've also got a tip about a new Running Coach feature, which was spotted by @GerwinvGiessen (via SamMobile). It's possible the feature will be part of the Samsung Health app, or a standalone app.

Based on screenshots posted to social media, the coach uses the tracking capabilities of your phone or smartwatch to analyze your current running level, and then makes personalized recommendations about improvements.

"Running Coach uses 'level up' assessments to determine your fitness level and adjust your running program accordingly," one of the information screens says. "This helps track your progress and keep the risk of injury low as you gradually improve your fitness."

There's been no announcement about any of this from Samsung, but we might get one in July sometime: that's when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to arrive, and they're rumored to be coming with One UI 8 on board.