Samsung reveals One UI 8 rollout timeline – here’s which phones and tablets should support it

One UI 8 is coming in "summer" for the US

Samsung first pushed out One UI 7 in January

It's not clear yet which phones will get it

We've barely had a chance to check out One UI 7 (Samsung's take on Android 15), which first appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones in January, but One UI 8 (Samsung's take on Android 16) is going to be with us within the next few months.

This comes from Samsung VP and Head of Smartphone Planning, Minseok Kang (via GSMArena). Speaking at Google's recent Android Show event ahead of Google I/O next week, Kang said One UI 8 would launch "this summer" in the US.

That puts the launch date somewhere across June, July, or August. At the same event Google said Android 16 would be pushed out in June after months of beta testing, and previous leaks suggest Tuesday, June 3 will be the big day.

We've known for a while that Google has been planning to push out its big annual Android update earlier in the year, well ahead of the Pixel phone unveilings, and it seems as though Samsung is on board with the plan – and keen for One UI to keep up.

Which phones will get One UI 8?

Galaxy S22 Ultra spotted running Android 16 with One UI 8 on GeekBench. Single-Core: 1581 Multi-Core: 3680 Build Version: S908USQU8GYCB

The next question is: which Galaxy phones will get One UI 8? Samsung hasn't said much about this yet, and it's not immediately clear if there are any handsets that are eligible for One UI 7 but not for One UI 8.

Well-known tipster @tarunvats33 has spotted a benchmark showing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from 2022 running an early version of One UI 8 – suggesting that the new software will go back to phones that are three years old at least.

As the current flagships, there's no doubt that the Galaxy S25 series will get the One UI 8 update, and it's a fairly safe bet that the Samsung Galaxy S24 phones and other 2024 models will get it too. Beyond that, we're going to have to wait and see.

Earlier rumors had suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, due in July, would come with One UI 8 out of the box. Based on the new comments from Minseok Kang, it looks like that'll be the case.

All of this means that, in theory, the Galaxy S25, S24, S23 and S22 series should all get One UI 8, and potentially also the Galaxy S21 FE.

The last three iterations of the Z Fold and Z Flip series should also be covered (from the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 to today's models), alongside the Galaxy Tab range going back to the Galaxy Tab S8 from 2022, plus Galaxy A-series phones stretching back to the A23 from the same year. But we'll have to wait a little longer for that full official list.