Finally! One UI 7 has a release date - here are the Samsung phones that’ll get it first
But some Galaxy users are still outta luck
- One UI 7 will finally release on April 7
- Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 users will get the update first
- There's more waiting ahead for users of older Galaxy handsets
Samsung has finally announced a release date for One UI 7, the next update to its Android-based mobile operating system.
One UI 7 has been in beta for months, and a pre-release version is already available to users of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as Samsung’s recent Galaxy A26, A36, and Galaxy A56 mid-range handsets.
However, users of older Samsung Galaxy handsets – even last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 series – have been stuck with beta versions of One UI 7.
It’s been an altogether messy rollout, but this announcement finally gives us a concrete release date – we’d previously heard that the update would arrive in April.
So, Samsung Galaxy users can rest easy knowing when their phone will receive the Android 16-based update – or so it would seem.
The waiting game
In fact, the release date supplied by Samsung only refers to the start of the One UI 7 rollout. While those using the Samsung Galaxy S24 series users, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get the update on April 7, users of older Galaxy devices have even more waiting ahead.
Samsung has not detailed further release dates on its roadmap yet, though as per an official Samsung blog post the next crop of devices to receive One UI 7 includes the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The blog post states that One UI 7 will “gradually” roll out to this expanded list of phones and tablets, which doesn’t exactly make it sound like Samsung is in a rush.
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
As we previously reported, Samsung is at risk of being ‘overlapped’ by Android 16, which is currently in beta for the Google Pixel 9 family. As mentioned, One UI 7 is Samsung’s implementation of Android 15, which came out in September 2024.
In any case, this still feels like good news. An end is in sight, even if we can’t see the full picture yet. I think it’s about time that the software powering the best Samsung phones came to more flagship devices – let us know what you think in the comments below.
You might also like
Jamie is a Mobile Computing Staff Writer for TechRadar, responsible for covering phones and tablets. He’s been tech-obsessed from a young age and has written for various news and culture publications. Jamie graduated from Goldsmiths, University of London in 2024 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. Since starting out as a music blogger in 2020, he’s worked on local news stories, finance trade magazines, and multimedia political features. He brings a love for digital journalism and consumer technology to TechRadar. Outside of the TechRadar office, Jamie can be found binge-watching tech reviews, DJing in local venues around London, or challenging friends to a game of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 is getting one of the S25’s biggest video upgrades with One UI 7 – here’s why Log Video matters
Samsung's latest software upgrade could mean Galaxy phones beat iPhones for gaming – but you can't get it yet