Finally! One UI 7 has a release date - here are the Samsung phones that’ll get it first

One UI 7 will finally release on April 7

Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Flip 6, and Galaxy Z Fold 6 users will get the update first

There's more waiting ahead for users of older Galaxy handsets

Samsung has finally announced a release date for One UI 7, the next update to its Android-based mobile operating system.

One UI 7 has been in beta for months, and a pre-release version is already available to users of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as Samsung’s recent Galaxy A26, A36, and Galaxy A56 mid-range handsets.

However, users of older Samsung Galaxy handsets – even last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 series – have been stuck with beta versions of One UI 7.

It’s been an altogether messy rollout, but this announcement finally gives us a concrete release date – we’d previously heard that the update would arrive in April.

So, Samsung Galaxy users can rest easy knowing when their phone will receive the Android 16-based update – or so it would seem.

The waiting game

(Image credit: Future | Roland Moore-Colyer)

In fact, the release date supplied by Samsung only refers to the start of the One UI 7 rollout. While those using the Samsung Galaxy S24 series users, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 will get the update on April 7, users of older Galaxy devices have even more waiting ahead.

Samsung has not detailed further release dates on its roadmap yet, though as per an official Samsung blog post the next crop of devices to receive One UI 7 includes the Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

The blog post states that One UI 7 will “gradually” roll out to this expanded list of phones and tablets, which doesn’t exactly make it sound like Samsung is in a rush.

As we previously reported, Samsung is at risk of being ‘overlapped’ by Android 16, which is currently in beta for the Google Pixel 9 family. As mentioned, One UI 7 is Samsung’s implementation of Android 15, which came out in September 2024.

In any case, this still feels like good news. An end is in sight, even if we can’t see the full picture yet. I think it’s about time that the software powering the best Samsung phones came to more flagship devices – let us know what you think in the comments below.