Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus renders and possible specs revealed in a detailed leak

It’s been over a year since the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series launched, so we’re due new models, and now we’re seeing the clearest sign yet that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series could be landing soon.

Reputable leaker @OnLeaks (opens in new tab) has shared details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus with WolfofTablet (opens in new tab), and this leak includes not just specs, but also high-quality renders.

From those renders (some of which you can see below), it appears that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus will look a lot like the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, with the main difference just being a slightly different camera design, that’s more in line with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Beyond that, this looks to be the same shape as the Tab S8 Plus, and apparently has almost identical dimensions of 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm. It’s also shown to have a magnetic silo for the S Pen stylus on the back, just like its predecessor, and the same USB-C port and quad-speaker positioning.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WolfofTablet / @OnLeaks) (Image credit: WolfofTablet / @OnLeaks)

As for the specs, these apparently include a 12.4-inch screen, with a resolution of 1752x2800, granting it around 266ppi (pixels per inch). That again is the same as the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus.

The other listed specs are the same too, including 45W charging, an under-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung DeX support (so you can wirelessly connect your tablet to a larger screen), dual cameras on the back, and a single camera on the front.

The specs of those cameras aren’t yet known, but for reference the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a 13MP wide snapper, a 6MP ultrawide, and a 12MP selfie camera, so we may see the same on the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus.

The selfie camera is on one of the long edges of the tablet, making it ideal for landscape use, but the report also mentions an unknown sensor on the top edge. However, @OnLeaks later tweeted (opens in new tab) that this is also found on the Galaxy Tab S8 series, so it’s actually nothing new, and likely just handles adaptive brightness.

It’s also worth noting that while no antenna lines are shown in these images, they may be present on the finished tablet.

What’s new and when’s it out?

Other than a slight tweak to the design of the rear cameras, this leak suggests the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus could be near identical to the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. But there are plenty of details we don’t yet know, and if nothing else, this new slate is sure to get a power boost.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, so for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus we’d expect the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, just like the Galaxy S23 series has. Hopefully, there will be other upgrades too, but we probably won’t know for sure until the slate is announced.

As for when that will be, well, an earlier leak suggested that Samsung was pushing back the launch, but as we’re now over a year on from the release of the Tab S8 series, that doesn’t tell us much that isn’t already evident.

The fact that this tablet has now been so extensively leaked though, suggests that we might see it soon, which is good, because the best iPads could do with some fresh competition.