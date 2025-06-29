Forget the S10 - save $400 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra instead

Newer doesn't necessarily mean better. If you're in the market for a new tablet, Samsung's last-generation Galaxy Tab Ultra is back to its record-low price. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,199.99)--or even lower if you have a paid Best Buy membership.

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra remains a strong tablet in the current market, but it's hard to find because it's been discontinued in favor of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The S10 Ultra will be here for a while for anyone who wants the latest and the greatest, but at a $400 discount, you can get the nearly identical S9 Ultra for much cheaper.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is still one of the best value tablets on the market. Its 14.6-inch AMOLED 2X display is the same size as the one on the S10 Ultra. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip still boasts "blazing performance," which impressed our reviewer enough to give this tablet 4.5 out of five stars. That's also thanks to the multitasking the S9 Ultra offers with DeX mode and the included S Pen, two things Apple won't give you.

The S9 Ultra was its generation's best Android alternative to the iPad Pro. In our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we rated it 4.5 out of four stars for strengths, including its vibrant display and multitasking capabilities that outperformed the iPad and Pixel Tablet.

It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which isn't quite as fast as the S10 Ultra's Mediatek processor, but was still enough to consider over the objectively more powerful MacBook Air M2.

On top of that, the S9 Ultra has the same 14.6-inch AMOLED 2X display as the S10. Samsung's exclusive DeX mode lets you sift through multiple windows and folders at once, so you can also expect laptop-adjacent managing capabilities that you still can't get in an Apple device. The included S Pen also makes the S9 Ultra an ideal tablet for notetaking, drawing, and other tasks that need a stylus.

For its value, I'd recommend getting the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra over the S10 Ultra. If you're curious about the latest model, though, you can read about it in our Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review. You can also browse our best tablets for other options.