Marks and Spencer click and collect is back at last - services return following cyber incident

M&S has finally restored its in-store click and collect service

The cyber incident was disclosed in April 2025

Online orders for delivery were restored in June

Marks and Spencer (M&S) has finally restarted click and collect orders for clothing, home and beauty products after a nearly four-month suspension following an apparent major cyberattack.

Although the company had resumed online orders for delivery on June 10 after it disclosed details of a cyber incident on April 22 (and stopped deliveries and collections from April 25), M&S took a further 15 weeks to switch back on its click and collect services.

The cyber incident was previously expected to cost the company around £300 million in lost operating profit for this fiscal year, but M&S hopes to halve the impact via insurance and cost controls.

M&S click and collect back online

However, although the restoration of click and collect signals a 'back to normal' for customers, analysts aren't expecting a sudden resurgence as M&S continues to battle with reputational damages.

Although the British retail giant took a major hit, the industry didn't, and rivals like Sainsburys and Next were able to scoop up some of the lost business.

M&S CEO Stuart Machin had previously stated the effects of the incident could continue into June and July, signalling a restoration in August, and the company has been able to adhere to that.

Detailing its learnings in Parliament, M&S has urged stronger cyber-incident disclosure norms. The counsel also noted that companies should be able to operate manually during outages.

The UK's National Crime Agency arrested four people in a probe tied to attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods, however the true cause of the incident still remains uncertain.

The attacks against Marks and Spencer (M&S) and the Co-op supermarket were combined into a single incident by the same attacker by the Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC), an independent, non-profit body established to categorize major cyber events by the insurance industry.

It had been reported the group known as Scattered Spider was behind the ordeal, but TCS, which has been servicing M&S for more than a decade, is also investigating whether it was the stepping stone to the attack.