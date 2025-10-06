Jaguar Land Rover and Asahi finally set to restart some production following cyberattacks

Asahi and Jaguar Land Rover continue to recover following cyberattacks

Both attacks halted production and shut down systems

The two companies are now slowly starting production again

Both Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Asahi are apparently set to resume production following significant cyberattacks which halted work at both organizations.

For JLR, this will come as a relief given that production has been considerably affected for just over a month, with systems shutdowns and plant closures that saw workers in Merseyside and Solihul sent home whilst the company took proactive measures to mitigate the damage.

Still, the recovery won’t be easy for JLR, which will reportedly have to face costs of “millions per week” due to a lack of cyber-insurance cover. The company was apparently negotiating for cover as the attack happened, but has since been written a £1.5 bn loan from the UK government to support the 30,000 JLR employees and further 200,000 workers affected in the supply chain.

Back on tap

For alcohol giant Asahi, operations and shipments were suspended in up to 30 plants after a cyberattack caused a system failure across its Japanese operations.

With a 40% share of the Japanese beer market, the disruption has been widespread, causing shortages in bars and restaurants - although its European brands including Fullers and Peroni were unaffected.

The attack caused a systems outage that affected order processing, shipping, and call-center functions in Japan.

“The Asahi attack shows just how costly operational downtime can be when cyber resilience isn’t robust enough to withstand disruption,” comments Andy Ward, SVP International of Absolute Security.

