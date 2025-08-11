Hostinger Horizons integrates ecommerce directly, removing reliance on plugins or third-party connections.

The update uses a tested ecommerce engine from Hostinger’s existing website builder system.

Users can add up to 600 products with no extra transaction fees charged.

Hostinger has introduced built-in ecommerce platform functionality to its Horizons vibe coding platform, making it the first such tool in its category to offer a complete online store setup without relying on third-party integrations.

The website builder company claims this update removes the need for plugins, lengthy configuration, or technical expertise, which allows users to establish an online retail presence in minutes.

Users can list up to 600 products, configure over 100 payment gateway options, set up shipping methods, and apply taxes or discounts as needed.

Reducing time and effort for digital storefronts

“We’re building Horizons for people who don’t want to worry about technical setup or to have to figure out how ecommerce works," said Dainius Kavoliūnas, Head of Hostinger Horizons.

"Creating an online store was technically possible before, but it took too much time and effort - fortunately, a tested solution was right next door – our Hostinger Website Builder team already had a powerful ecommerce engine. We just needed to integrate it."

Vibe coding is a relatively new approach to web development that replaces manual coding with conversational AI prompts - all users need to do is describe their desired website or application in natural language, and the platform generates a ready-to-publish version.

Additionally, the Horizons update integrates an ecommerce platform directly into the interface, enabling seamless store management without needing to leave the system.

Hostinger states there are no additional transaction fees, and inventory management can be done manually without consuming paid AI prompts.

While this eliminates recurring costs for simple updates like price changes or stock adjustments, scaling beyond the provided capacity or customizing complex workflows may still require additional resources.

The inclusion of Hostinger’s existing e-commerce engine, previously part of its standalone website builder, suggests the company is repurposing proven infrastructure rather than introducing an untested solution.

This could offer some reliability, but whether it meets the expectations of experienced merchants remains to be seen.

Although AI can be used for storefront customization, such as rearranging products or altering visual elements, the long-term success of any online shop will still rely heavily on marketing, product quality, and customer service

These factors are not automatically solved by a fast setup process.

Hostinger launched Horizons in March 2025 to enable non-technical users to build and publish websites or applications through simple text prompts.

Earlier updates included generative engine optimization, manual editing tools, free automatic error correction, and database integration.

“After analyzing 200,000 prompts, we learned that business websites are the most popular use case among Hostinger Horizons clients, representing around a third of all projects built with the AI tool.”

“Understanding that our clients want to sell online, we delivered an easy, intuitive ecommerce feature,” Kavoliūnas added.