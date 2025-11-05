Hostinger wants to reinvent the email - unsurprisingly, using AI

Hostinger Mail uses GenAI to automate replies, summaries, and personalization for email efficiency

AI features include Smart replies, branded writing, and thread summarization via agent Kodee

No tracking or ads; now available to paid users, with AI credits for free accounts

Startups have been trying to reinvent the email for decades now, but Hostinger thinks it may have finally cracked it.

The popular web hosting company has revealed Hostinger Mail, which it claims will save at least an hour of your time every day thanks to Gen AI being baked straight into the email service, offering different capabilities, from writing replies to summarizing walls of text.

“Most of our clients receive around 100 emails a day and send around 50,” said Saulius Lazaravičius, Vice President of Product at Hostinger. “That adds up to more than an hour a day spent managing the inbox – time that could go toward ideas, projects, or personal life. Hostinger Mail gives that time back while keeping users in full control.”

AI-first by design

In Hostinger Mail, artificial intelligence can be used for different things. First, it offers an AI email writer which helps create polished, on-brand messages.

There’s also a Smart replies feature to craft clear, natural responses, and AI summaries can highlight key points from long threads, or selected emails, while through Personalization users can add their details, set language, tone, style, and different rules.

Hostinger also stressed that privacy and data security is a feature, not an afterthought. Allegedly, there is no tracking, no ads, and no paid third-party add-ons. The data generated here is not used to train the model, the company added.

“It’s a new kind of email – AI-first by design, built on our fast, secure, privacy-respecting infrastructure. Whether managing clients, coordinating teams, or handling a busy inbox, Hostinger Mail cuts hours of inbox work down to minutes,” said Lazaravičius.

AI features can be accessed through the interface, or through a chat with Hostinger’s AI agent Kodee. The new offering’s quiet beta launch was in September, and now it is available to all users of Hostinger’s paid plans. Free email users can try them using the provided AI credits.

