What is Hostinger AI web builder? Everything we know about the helpful AI website building tool

Building a website has never been easier, thanks to Hostinger's no-code AI web building platform

Hostinger
(Image credit: Future)
Hostinger’s AI Website Builder is a no-code tool designed to help users create websites effortlessly using AI, without the hassle of coding.

By answering a few simple questions, users can generate a fully functional site, complete with text, images, and layout customizations.

Ideal for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals, the platform combines ease of use with professional-grade features, including SEO optimisation and ecommerce capabilities.

Whether you’re building a portfolio, an online store, or a business site, Hostinger’s AI tool promises a hassle-free experience, perfect for those who want a quick, easy website.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Hostinger?

Hostinger AI Website Builder is an AI-powered website creation tool offered by the well-known web hosting service.

Launched as part of its hosting ecosystem, this tool is designed to help users build fully functional websites without coding or technical expertise.

The AI builder works by gathering user input via a questionnaire, where users specify their site’s purpose, style preferences, key features, and other details. Based on this information, the AI generates a custom website layout, complete with relevant content, images, and basic SEO optimization.

The platform is particularly useful for small business owners, freelancers, and anyone who needs a professional online presence without the steep learning curve of traditional website design.

Hostinger also integrates hosting, domain registration, and ecommerce features, making it a one-stop shop for website creation to rival GoDaddy.

Hostinger

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use Hostinger for?

Hostinger’s AI Website Builder is designed for individuals and businesses looking for a quick and easy way to establish an online presence, and it’s particularly well-suited for small businesses, startups, freelancers, and bloggers who need a professional-looking site without hiring a developer.

The tool helps users create ecommerce stores, portfolio websites, business landing pages, and personal blogs, and also includes built-in SEO recommendations, mobile-friendly templates, and integration with essential business tools like analytics and email marketing.

For ecommerce users, the platform supports online payments and product catalogs, making it a viable choice for small online stores.

What can’t you use Hostinger for?

While it is excellent for basic websites, Hostinger lacks the advanced customization options found in more flexible website builders like WordPress or Webflow.

Users who need complete design freedom, custom coding options, or deep integrations with third-party software may find it limiting.

Additionally, it’s not ideal for large-scale ecommerce operations, as its online store functionality is relatively basic compared to platforms like Shopify.

Businesses with complex web development needs may require a more advanced solution with extra customization options.

How much does Hostinger cost?

Hostinger AI Website Builder is included with Hostinger’s hosting plans, which start at around £3.99 (or $4.99) per month for a basic plan, including web hosting, domain registration (for the first year), and access to the AI builder.

Higher-tier plans offer additional features like enhanced ecommerce tools, priority support, and increased storage.

Compared to dedicated website builders like Wix or Squarespace, Hostinger provides a pretty cost-effective solution, especially for users who also need web hosting.

Where can you use Hostinger?

Hostinger’s AI Website Builder is a web-based tool accessible through any modern browser.

The service does not require separate downloads or installations, as everything is managed within Hostinger’s hosting platform.

Hostinger

(Image credit: Future)

Is Hostinger any good?

When we reviewed Hostinger’s AI Website Builder, we found it to be a cost-effective and beginner-friendly solution for website creation.

The AI-powered tools, including a content generator, logo builder, and business name generator, make it easy for anyone to get a site up and running quickly.

However, the design options are somewhat basic, with limited image editing features restricted to resizing and cropping. While the builder offers solid ecommerce functionality and 24/7 live chat support, it lacks a free plan and doesn’t provide the advanced customisation that some users may need.

Overall, it’s a great choice for those looking for a hassle-free website builder on a budget, though more advanced users may prefer platforms with greater flexibility and options.

Use Hostinger if

- Hostinger AI Website Builder is ideal for those who need a quick and hassle-free website. If you're a small business owner, freelancer, or blogger looking for an easy way to get online without dealing with complex website builders, this tool provides a fast, AI-driven setup.

- It's also a good choice for anyone on a tight budget, as it includes hosting at a lower price than many standalone website builders.

- If you're planning to sell a few products online, the built-in ecommerce features provide a simple way to set up an online store without the overhead of Shopify or WooCommerce.

Don’t use Hostinger if

- If customisation is a priority, Hostinger’s AI tool may feel restrictive compared to platforms like WordPress or Webflow, which allow for deeper design and code control.

- Those building a large-scale ecommerce store may also find it lacking in advanced inventory management and sales tools, making Shopify a better fit.

- Similarly, businesses needing third-party integrations or custom functionality should look elsewhere, as Hostinger’s builder prioritizes ease of use.

Also consider

For users who want a more flexible AI-powered website builder, Wix ADI is a strong alternative, offering more design freedom and access to an extensive app ecosystem.

Squarespace is another good option, particularly for creatives who want a polished, design-focused website with elegant templates.

If your main goal is e-commerce, Shopify provides a more scalable solution with advanced sales and inventory management tools.

