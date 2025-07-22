The best electric bikes are fantastic at providing that extra boost up hills or on difficult terrain. They’re also ideal for people who are physically limited and therefore not able to ride a traditional bike. The problem is that even the best cheap e-bikes can be prohibitively expensive. There’s also the reality that you’re buying a whole new bike, even though there might be nothing wrong with your existing pushbike.

It is for these reasons that e-bike conversion kits exist. I tried an experimental electric bike converter kit earlier this year and was blown away by how easy it was to install and the performance that it delivered. They’re not for everyone, but they are a viable alternative for many.

In this guide, we’ll take a look at the three main types of conversion kits as well as the benefits and drawbacks of opting for a converter instead of a full-on e-bike.

Types of conversion kit

E-bike conversion kits can be separated into three main types: front wheel, rear wheel, and mid-drive. The one that will suit you and your bike will depend on the type of bike you have, what type of handling you prefer, and how efficient an installation you want. Let’s look at each in turn.

Front wheel kit

These kits replace the front wheel of your bike with a motorized wheel. The motor is integrated directly into the wheel hub, with the battery being mounted onto the frame. This is the easiest of all three types to install, but front-wheel drive is not ideal for all terrain types, and the extra weight at the front of the bike can adversely affect handling.

Rear wheel kit

This type of kit is more often than not identical to the front wheel kit type, although it is the rear wheel that is replaced rather than the front. The battery will need to be mounted onto the frame. Having the motor at the back provides a more balanced weight distribution and results in better handling. There is also a rear-wheel-type conversion kit that connects directly to a custom-made disc brake. The motor and battery are contained within one unit, which means the rest of the bike is left untouched.

Mid-drive kit

The third type involves replacing the standard chainset with a motorized crankset, which then drives the bike's rear wheel. The motor is usually located within the crank and the battery mounted on the frame. Out of all three options, this one provides the best balance, although installation is more complex than the two above.

The benefits of an e-bike conversion kit

Cost effective

Maybe the most obvious is that they are generally more cost-effective. Many kits can be picked up for only a few hundred dollars or pounds, which undercuts even the cheapest of e-bikes. It’s worth noting that there are more expensive kits, such as the Skarper, which deliver superior performance and usability for the extra cash.

Sustainable

Conversion kits are also more sustainable, because you’re augmenting something you already own rather than buying a whole new machine. By converting that bike you love, you’re reducing your environmental impact and contributing to a circular economy.

Lightweight

E-bikes are often heavy and cumbersome. Having ridden a number of different models (and fallen underneath a couple), I can tell you that they leave their mark. Even the best folding ebikes can be heavy and difficult to transport around. Conversion kits add a minimal amount of weight to a bike and oftentimes help aid balance and handling.

Flexibility

With conversion kits you can choose whether you want to ride with assistance or not. E-bikes often have so much resistance, even when turned off, that they’re nigh-on impossible to ride without assistance. Most conversion kits can be ridden in a conventional manner.

Customization

There are, of course, a lot of different types of e-bikes to choose from, but conversion kits provide more choice when it comes to motor types, battery sizes, and placement. When you buy an e-bike, it can be difficult to know exactly how it’s going to handle or perform. This is much more predictable for conversion kits, as you know exactly where you’re adding weight.

The drawbacks of an e-bike conversion kit

Buying an e-bike conversion kit is not without its drawbacks. As a result, some might consider that they’re better off buying an electric bike or just keeping their standard push bike. Let’s take a look at some of the most common downsides to ebike conversion kits.

Not as powerful as most e-bikes

This is not universally the case, but conversion kits often lack the power common even in the cheapest of e-bikes. This isn’t to say that they don’t provide an additional level of assistance, but if you need serious power, then you’ll be better off buying a dedicated e-bike.

Compatibility

Another drawback is that it can take a lot of research before buying a conversion kit that will fit your bike. Even so-called universal kits aren’t guaranteed to work, and it can be very frustrating to buy a kit only to find that it isn’t compatible. Some kits require significant bike modification, which can also limit compatibility.

Can require expert installation

Anyone is theoretically able to install a conversion kit, but without adequate knowledge and experience, the process can lead to problems. I’ve seenreports of people damaging components of the kit, which has led to frustration and disappointment. Many would therefore recommend seeking a professional installer, although these are nowhere near as readily available as standard bike mechanics.

More complex maintenance

As well as installation concerns, e-bike conversion kits require expert maintenance. The addition of electrical components means that if anything goes wrong, it’s not as simple as taking the bike into a standard bike shop. If the kit is outside of its warranty, then you’ll need to find a specialist e-bike mechanic.

More easily stolen

E-bike conversion kits can be very difficult to protect them from determined thieves: you can lock up the frame, but you’re leaving the motor exposed. Single unit e-bikes, on the other hand, can be locked up using heavy-duty locks. Some e-bikes such as the Cowboy 4 also include tracking features and the ability to shut them down should they leave a ‘safe’ area. The Skarper conversion kit is easily detachable and can be taken with you once you leave your bike, but this isn’t common across all kits.