'Rider safety is our top priority': E-bike maker Cowboy is recalling some bikes after frames develop cracks

Electric bike manufacturer Cowboy is recalling its C4 ST MR Edition

The voluntary recall is due to a frame problem, after cracks appeared in some models after 2,500km

Cowboy will provide a replacement frame free of charge

Electric bike manufacturer Cowboy is recalling the MR Edition of its step-through C4 bikes, after identifying an issue with cracks forming in the frame after the bikes have been ridden for an extended period of time.

The Cowboy 4, now named the C4, is on our list of the best electric bikes you can buy in 2025, but some owners of the step-through (ST) MR Edition version of the bike have noticed cracks appearing in the bike's frame, as described in the Reddit post below.

Cowboy has said this is a frame problem that occurs after the bike has been ridden for around 2,500km, stating on its website that "these bikes, welded by one manufacturing partner, may develop fatigue cracks at the joint between the headtube and downtube.

"This issue stems from a production deviation and does not reflect the standards we uphold. As rider safety is our top priority, we are taking proactive measures and have initiated a voluntary recall of the affected frames."

Cowboy will be contacting registered riders likely to be affected, and will be replacing frames free of charge. If you own a C4 ST MR Edition but haven't yet been contacted, you can check if your bike is eligible for recall here.

What happens when a bike is recalled?

Cowboy has asked users whose bikes are likely to be recalled to not use their bike for the foreseeable future, in case the frame breaks completely while it's being ridden. Or, as one Reddit user put it, "this is some Final Destination level bull****".

Cowboy does have the ability to disable your bike using its anti-theft measures, but it has decided not to do so in this instance – so the onus is on owners to not use their bikes.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eventually, all owners will be contacted by Cowboy, and their frame will be replaced free of charge.

Cowboy states: "Cowboy is committed to completing each frame replacement as quickly and safely as possible. Bikes with the highest mileage will be given priority, as they carry a higher risk."

Cowboy has committed to replacing all affected frames this year. However, if you've got an affected bike that's relatively low in mileage, you might be waiting a while to get a replacement, so it may be worth looking at our best cheap e-bikes list for a temporary fix.