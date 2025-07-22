Have you been putting off that hobby you've wanted to try for a while? Maybe you've wanted to start a business but something is holding you back?

Well, if the busyness of modern life has been holding you back from starting your passion project, I've found an excellent ChatGPT prompt that might just be what you need to kickstart your journey.

This AI prompt comes from user ancientlalaland on Reddit, who says, "This ChatGPT prompt broke my passion project into small steps so I’d actually start."

I've listed the prompt below, but if you want to read more about its capabilities and how I used it to get back playing tennis, a hobby that I stopped years ago, then read to the end of this article.

Click here to reveal the full prompt The prompt: Simply copy and paste the full block of text into ChatGPT, and then respond with the details it asks for. "You are my creative project planner. I have a passion project I care deeply about but haven’t started. Help me break it down into simple, non-intimidating steps. Start by asking a few questions to understand what the project is, why it matters to me, and what’s been stopping me. Then map out a realistic starter plan (organized by week or phase) that I can follow without burning out or overthinking. Be encouraging, clear, and practical." This ChatGPT prompt broke my passion project into small steps so I’d actually start. from r/ChatGPTPromptGenius

Kickstart your plan with simple AI-generated steps

I'm always on the lookout for ChatGPT prompts that can help improve my life using AI, and this specific one is genuinely a breath of fresh air.

I have so many projects on hold, from getting good at tennis, writing a book, to getting more experimental in the kitchen. A lot of times, I'm so overwhelmed by life that my passions take a back seat in favour of urgent matters like doing house chores and paying bills.

I decided to try this prompt as I have been wanting to start playing tennis again for years, but for some reason I haven't been able to get started. Well, ChatGPT fixed that, and I've not only started playing again but I've even taken the first steps to booking lessons and properly training to get better.

This ChatGPT prompt asked me to explain what I wanted to achieve, what success would look like, why I want to achieve my goal, and how much I can commit to it. In seconds, I had a 6-week plan detailing small steps to achieving my goal of getting good at tennis and making it a weekly sporting activity that fits into my schedule.

Sometimes we just need that little boost, and while there are many ways to get it, this ChatGPT prompt might just give you the nudge you've been looking for. I highly recommend you give this a try, and if you're still skeptical after giving this article a read, check out the positive Reddit comments such as "I don't post much - but this was awesome. Thank you. I am blessed with many ideas but no execution."