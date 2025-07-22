Don’t fall for cheap cameras like Rollei’s strange new twin-lens compact – here are 3 budget bargains I’d buy instead

Rollei Powerflex X8 compact camera unveiled with dual lenses

One lens is an 8x optical zoom, the other a fixed selfie lens

It costs €299, which converts to about $350 / £225 / AU$535

The Rollei Powerflex X8 was unveiled last week, but the headline specs and branding of this cheap dual-lens compact aren't quite what they seem.

As is the case with other, non-branded, cheap cameras that you can pick up from the likes of Amazon, there's a catch with the Powerflex X8's impressive-sounding 64MP stills and 5K video.

Top-resolution JPEG-only stills are achieved through interpolation – this isn't a true 64MP camera, but an 8MP one with a small 1/2.8-inch sensor. 5K video is also interpolated from 4K / 30p video.

I'm not surprised that the camera is touted as a 64MP / 5K one, because the authentic 8MP / 4K specs sound way less impressive.

Without getting too technical about it, the bottom line is that the huge leap in resolution is a digital enlargement from an 8MP sensor, so don't expect the same quality as from a true high-resolution camera.

Unlike non-branded cameras available online with similar sounding specs, the Powerflex X8 has the legendary Rollei name attached to it. However, this isn't a camera from the Rollei of yesteryear, but a standard cheap compact camera, just with the licensing of the Rollei name applied to it, much as it was to the altogether different Rollei 35AF by Mint.

In fairness, we can't expect too much from the Powerflex X8 given how cheap it is – €299 converts to about $350 / £223 / AU$535.

(Image credit: Rollei)

The camera packs an 8x optical zoom lens that covers a 38-310mm zoom range that's more versatile than your phone's, although it might be a little tight for wide-angle lovers, and which has a f/1.8-2.6 max aperture.

There's also a simple selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, nestled above the large 3.6-inch IPS touchscreen. The pixel count of the smaller sensor it uses (1/3.06-inch) isn't mentioned in the specs, but I've calculated the lens focal length to be approximately 24mm.

The camera body is a lightweight 13.5oz / 383g and it features a generous-looking grip, plus there's USB-C connectivity and a mic input, while images are recorded onto micro SD card (not supplied).

I haven't used the Powerflex X8, but I would expect it to feel okay in the hand, complete with a decent array of controls and connectivity. Just don't have high hopes for the image quality you can get out of it – cameras like the Powerflex X8 promise much, but the reality is somewhat of a letdown.

If you're in the market for a low-cost compact camera with genuine image-quality chops I've highlighted three of the best cheap cameras available below. I'd also recommend looking at secondhand snappers.

Cheap compact camera alternatives

Dedicated cameras aren't exactly cheap these days, but below are three affordable alternatives to the Powerflex V8.

Panasonic Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 $697.99 at Sweetwater Sound $697.99 at Adorama $699.99 at Amazon A respectable travel-zoom pocket snapper, the Lumix ZS99 (which is known as the TZ99 outside the US) packs a 30x optical zoom, a flip-up touchscreen and USB-C charging. Like the Powerflex V8, it has a small sensor on a par with many smartphones, but its 20MP stills are the real deal. It's around twice the price of the Rollei Powerflex X8, but twice as versatile, and more pocketable. If you don't mind buying secondhand, the older Lumix ZS80 / TZ95 that this model replaces can typically be had for a similar price to the Powerflex V8, or less from reputable secondhand retailers. Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 review

Sony Cyber-shot HX99 Check Amazon With similar specs to the Lumix ZS99 / TZ99, the discontinued Sony Cyber-shot HX99 is another solid option purchased secondhand, again for a similar price to the new Powerflex V8. It features a 30x optical zoom with 5-axis stabilization, and unlike the ZS99 it features a handy viewfinder. I've included it here because, in the UK at least, it can be found easily at reputable secondhand dealers. Read our Sony Cyber-shot HX99 review

Kodak Pixpro AZ425 $186.88 at Amazon $186.88 at BHPhoto $219.99 at Adorama Putting the 'super' into superzoom, Kodak makes a range of what are otherwise known as bridge cameras, most of which can be had for less than the Powerflex V8. The AZ245 is one of the better ones, with 42x optical zoom, 20MP stills and DSLR-style handling, with a large grip and pop-up flash. Image quality isn't up to much either, but this is an extremely versatile snapper.