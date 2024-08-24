Forget the Pentax 17, the upcoming Rollei 35AF is the film camera I’m most excited about in 2024 – here’s why

Mint's reimagining of the classic Rollei 35 from the 1960's came to light at the turn of the year, and it looks like the project has made significant headway over the following months.

We now have detailed Rollei 35AF product photos (see below) plus sample images taken by the new classic snapper that have further whetted the appetite for what could be one of the best film cameras released this year.

According to its makers – analog photography minnows Mint – the upcoming Rollei 35AF is due for a 2024 release, with production underway and preorders starting on September 10. I for one can't wait – though like many others on the waitlist on the dedicated Rollei 35AF website I'll have to be patient as orders are fulfilled.

This could be the high-quality everyday film camera that analog photography enthusiasts crave, and it's set to deliver compelling updates from its vintage forebearers. Let's take a look at what is so compelling about the new version and why it could surpass the excellent recent Pentax 17.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint)

A classic, for today

Coming a full 50 years after the Rollei 35S and 58 years after the original Rollei 35, Mint is equipping the new Rollei 35AF with autofocus and a built-in flash – features that neither of the original models include.

The 35AF utilizes LiDAR technology and a center spot for autofocus, though, of course, we don't know how effective it is yet. It should, however, be a big upgrade from the zone-focusing setup of the original models.

Users can select auto or manual exposure, with a shutter speed range of 1/500 to 1 second. Icons on a new OLED display indicate your exposure levels: whether the exposure setting is too bright or too dark and by how much, to help you get the correct brightness.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fixed 35mm f/2.8 lens is slightly wider than the 40mm lenses from before and has a minimum focus distance of 2.3ft / 70cm. It's an everyday all-glass lens with 5 front and rear-coated elements, and its quality is certainly promising if the 35AF sample photos already shared are anything to go by (see below).

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint) (Image credit: Mint)

I'm happy to see a built-in flash is now included. Such a feature is super handy for everyday photography and tops my wishlist for my own Ricoh GR IIIx digital compact camera. Flash can be turned on or off via a mode selector dial and its power is automatically adjusted based on subject distance.

Mint is also adding modern conveniences such as a selfie button and an auto shooting mode, handy for newbies. All of these improvements are being implemented into an all-metal body with a familiar compact and retro styling that Rollei fans love.

This 35m film camera is a different prospect than the half-frame Pentax 17. For me, the Rollei 35AF ticks more boxes for film beginners and enthusiasts alike in 2024. I expect it to be durable and easy to use, the lens admirably sharp, and it's certainly easy on the eye. We still don't know pricing or how quickly preorders will be fulfilled after September 10 – we could be looking at lengthy Fujifilm X100VI-level wait times. I'm hoping to have the camera in my hands this year. Roll on Rollei.