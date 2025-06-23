Compact cameras trending wasn't something I'd have put on my bingo card as TechRadar's Cameras Editor, what with the advent of smartphones and today's best camera phones threatening their very existence. However, it's 2025 and – knock me over with a feather – compact cameras are back.

Well, they're back in the sense that they're popular again. But back on the shelves? Not so much. Look around, and many models, including the Fujifilm X100VI, are listed as 'awaiting stock'.

Stock issues are possibly due in part to supply – many leading brands continue to sit out this part of the market altogether, including Sony. Boy, would I love to see an RX100 VII successor. Others, seemingly, underestimate high levels of demand, meaning wait times can be months long.

So what do you do if you're ready to buy a compact camera, only to discover it's out of stock? Fear not... I've tested the best compacts that are new for 2025 and listed three choices below.

Each model is wildly different from the next, widely available now, and could just be your next favorite gadget. Let's take a look at each one.

Canon PowerShot V1

Out and about with the PowerShot V1 during our in-depth review. (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

With the old PowerShot G7X Mark III trending and in demand throughout the last year, especially with content creators, Canon was probably banking on its new Canon PowerShot V1 to fly off the shelves. The response has, however, seemingly been lukewarm.

What's bad news for Canon is good news for shoppers today – the tiny vlogging camera is readily available at leading retailers. And don't let the PowerShot V1's stock levels fool you – it is a capable compact for both video and photo.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's 4K video up to 30fps, or up to 60fps with a 1.4x crop, shot with an optically stabilized 16-50mm lens, built-in ND filter, plus cooling vents for long record times.

It's also a superb snapper, with its 1-inch sensor producing 22.3MP stills in RAW and JPEG formats. Both photo and video recording benefit from Canon's best-ever autofocus performance for a PowerShot compact.

There's no viewfinder or built-in flash, while the lens's maximum f/2.8-4.5 aperture could be a little slow for some. However, the PowerShot V1 is a superb all-rounder that'll slide into your pocket and is, arguably, 2025's most capable compact camera.

Read my Canon PowerShot V1 review

Fujifilm X half

It's tiny, cute, and unlike no other compact camera. (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

It's no exaggeration to say that the Fujifilm X half is unlike any other compact camera. The retro snapper feels like a love letter to analog photography – half-frame film photography to be precise, with its unique vertical 1-inch sensor and diptych-making skills.

With classic looks, the X half is undeniably Fujifilm, but it's also in a category of its own. There are twin displays: a vertical one to compose images, and a second that can display your Film Simulation, much like an analog camera would with its film canister window.

And then there's the charming film roll mode, which locks in your chosen Film Simulation for a set number of exposures, and disables the preview until your 'roll' is up, giving you the most authentic analog photography experience that a digital camera can.

Sure, it's a little pricey, there's no RAW capture for its 18MP stills (with good reason), nor are there any accessories available yet. No, this is as niche as they come. However, unlike Canon's PowerShot V1, which ticks a lot of boxes, the X half is a healthy dose of photography fun, and God knows we need that sometimes.

Read my Fujifilm X half review

Panasonic Lumix ZS99 / TZ99

(Image credit: Future)

Calling the Panasonic Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 'new' is a bit of a stretch. Sure, the travel-zoom compact was announced right at the end of 2024, and its sales started in 2025, but it's pretty much a camera we've seen before.

As the successor to 2019's Lumix ZS80 / TZ95, the Lumix ZS99 (known as the TZ99 outside the US) only brought about one meaningful improvement: USB-C charging. In fact, Panasonic deemed it fit to remove the viewfinder from the previous version, which some might say makes the ZS99 a downgrade.

That said, the previous model is almost impossible to find new, while stock of the Lumix ZS99 is healthy. And you still get a smartphone-beating 30x optical zoom, and decent handling for photography. This is also one of the cheapest cameras of its kind to buy new. If you're looking for a pocketable super zoom, especially for your travels, the Lumix ZS99 could just be the ticket.

Read my Panasonic Lumix ZS99 / TZ99 review