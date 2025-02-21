I review cameras for a living, and the new Canon PowerShot V1 could be this year’s vlogging star – here’s why

Canon quietly announced the new PowerShot V1 this week, and I think this capable-looking compact vlogging camera will generate plenty of noise among camera enthusiasts and aspiring creators in the months to come, and become one of 2025's big hits.

At a time when there's been renewed interest in compact cameras, Canon has seemingly created an entirely new and well-rounded PowerShot. It packs plenty of video-friendly features into a compact body with a built-in 3.1x optical zoom lens, and photographers are well catered for too.

The PowerShot V1 steps into a space in the market where there isn't much competition, especially around the camera's anticipated price point. We currently have just the 148,500 Japanese Yen price to go off, which converts to around $990 / £785 / AU$1,550 – and if the actual pricing is close to that, then for the money users are getting impressive set of features for video and photo alike.

With the prestigious Canon name, a compact body, and a complete feature set, the PowerShot V1 is set to be a hit – let's look at the key reasons why.

Fit for purpose

The PowerShot V1 headlines begin with its new 22.3MP '1.4-inch' sensor. It's completely new for Canon and it's effectively Micro Four Thirds-size, except for that fact that it's a narrower 3:2 aspect ratio.

This sensor size is much larger than the 1-inch type used by the Sony ZV-1 II and DJI Osmo Pocket 3, which gives the PowerShot V1 an image-quality advantage, but smaller than the APS-C type used in video-first mirrorless cameras such as the Fujifilm X-M5 and Nikon Z30 – although these are bulkier system cameras that require lenses.

The V1's compact form factor, built-in 16-50mm F2.8-4.5 zoom lens, and larger-than-average image sensor feel like a magic formula, especially for vlogging and everyday photography.

A welcome bonus is that the lens is optically stabilized for photography, and it's rated up to a decent 5EV. For video, the V1 relies on the less effective digital image stabilization, which can't compete with the gimbal-stabilized Osmo Pocket 3.

I'd be remiss not to mention the array of other features that combine to make the PowerShot V1 a complete compact: a built-in 3EV ND filter, mic and headphone ports, a cooling fan for unlimited record times, a hotshoe for accessories such as a flashgun, plus blazing-fast 15fps burst shooting using the mechanical shutter – a rate that's doubled when using the electronic shutter.

There's no viewfinder, which is the biggest miss for serious photographers here. And for the money, the icing on the V1 cake would have been in-body image stabilization for video. However, that's a costly feature that's generally reserved for much pricier alternatives.

I should also caveat all of the above and make it clear that I haven't tested the PowerShot V1 yet, and so I can't comment on the camera's handling and image quality. We believe the vlogging compact will go on sale from April, with an exact date still to be confirmed by Canon – more product details can be found at the Canon Japan website.

As an overall package, I think the PowerShot V1 looks like a complete compact camera, especially for video-first users. But what do you think? Has Canon struck gold with the PowerShot V1? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below.