Camera rumors for 2025: the new gear we're expecting soon from DJI, Sony, Canon and more

We've been reporting on camera rumors for many years and trust us, in 2025 there are few true tech surprises. Prominent leakers tease little nuggets of info in the build up to product launches, and come the official reveal there's little that we don't know already.

That's not to say all rumors are accurate – many are to be taken with a pinch of salt; some are mere wishful thinking by fans, some are based purely on past events and existing products, while others turn out to be on the money. We've been in the camera rumors game long enough to spot the difference, and are often the first to share the latest news.

This camera rumors round up collects the most credible rumors for the most exciting upcoming cameras from leading names in photography, and separates the likely from the outright fiction. Below you'll find the latest info about rumored cameras such as the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, Canon EOS R6 Mark III and Sony A7V, and we update this page regularly as more information is revealed, with links to the fuller stories. So if you're in the market for a new camera or simply curious about what's next to expect, keeping check in with this page.

DJI rumors for 2025

(Image credit: Future)

While a potential ban in the US still looms for DJI, the high-flying manufacturer apparently has no intention of dialling back its production schedule in 2025. In fact, rumors suggest DJI is accelerating its plans. January already brought the arrival of the DJI Flip – and if information from industry insiders is accurate, we expect to meet more new DJI drones before the year is out, as well as action cameras, controllers and smartphone gimbals.

DJI Mavic 4 Pro

DJI's rumored fourth generation flagship triple-camera consumer drone

According to leaks, the Mavic 4 Pro will have a bulbous triple-camera unit that's redeveloped from the Mavic 3 Pro's angular unit. (Image credit: Future)

Reliable sources indicate that the DJI Mavic 4 Pro could land in spring 2025. An FCC filing suggests that a new flagship folding drone is on the horizon, with leaked images suggesting it will sport a redesigned camera module.

Its predecessor, the Mavic 3 Pro, won both best drone and best camera in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023. With a triple camera setup that covers 24mm, 70mm and 166mm focal lengths, it’s an incredibly versatile drone that remains our favorite premium camera drone. We’d expect its successor to build on that platform in several key ways.

Based on leaked images, the Mavic 4 Pro will feature a larger, more bulbous gimbal-mounted module. We’d expect that to translate into improved lenses and, therefore, better image quality for at least some of the cameras. It could also mean a wider range of motion, addressing complaints from Mavic 3 Pro owners about its gimbal limitations.

Regular DJI leaker @QuadroNews has suggested that the Mavic 4 Pro won’t benefit from the LiDAR feature found on the Air 3S, which improves collision avoidance in low light. However, we’d be cautious about making any firm conclusions: predictions at this stage are based on prototype imagery and might not reflect DJI’s plans for the production model.

That said, we do expect the Mavic 4 Pro to be a hefty flyer. With an expanded camera module, we’d be surprised to see it come in any lighter than the Mavic 3 Pro, a C2 class drone which hits the scales at 958g. Rumors also suggest that it will carry a larger 6645 mAh battery, compared to the Mavic 3 Pro’s 5000 mAh cell.

When we’ll officially see the Mavic 4 Pro remains to be seen. Early predictions suggested it could launch alongside the DJI Flip in January, but that date has been and gone. The Mavic 3 Pro was launched in April 2023, so there’s precedent for a spring launch. Watch this space.

DJI Osmo Action 6 & Osmo 360

Osmo Action 6 would take on GoPro and Insta360's flagship action cameras

DJI's first-ever 360-degree action camera rumored for 2025

The Action 5 Pro only hit the shelves in September 2024, but a successor could already be en route. (Image credit: DJI)

Beyond flying machines, DJI has established its status among the best action cameras: the Osmo Action 5 Pro ranks highly as one of our top alternatives to the GoPro Hero 13 Black. The Action 5 Pro only hit shelves in September 2024, yet new FCC filings indicate that we could see its successor before too long.

Spotted by @Quadro_News and Notebookcheck, regulatory papers refer to a “DJI Osmo Action 6”. Filings usually come shortly before a launch, which means we might see the next iteration of DJI’s action camera in the next few months.

The documents don’t reveal too much about what to expect from the Osmo Action 6, although they do list two battery capacities: 1,770mAh and 1,950mAh. That suggests we could get both standard and Pro versions of the new camera.

In our in-depth review of the Osmo Action 5 Pro, we described it as “a seriously feature-packed action camera”. One of the very few limitations on its spec sheet was its 4K maximum resolution, which is bettered by the GoPro Hero 13 Black (5.3K) and the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 (8K). Whether this will be addressed for the Action 6, only time will tell.

There might be another model joining the stable in 2025, too: while GoPro continues to delay the follow-up to its Max model, rumors suggest that DJI might be working on a 360-degree camera to rival Insta360 X4. Details are slim, but FCC filings suggest that DJI does have something in the works.

Mock-ups based on leaked schematics indicate that the Osmo 360 will have a squarish body with a twin-lens design similar to the GoPro Max. We don’t know much beyond that, nor when it’s likely to arrive. But given DJI’s form when it comes to tackling new product categories, we’d expect a 360 camera from the company to be a real contender – especially if it arrives before the GoPro Max 2.

DJI Osmo Mobile 7

DJI's leading smartphone gimbal is due an upgrade, and could be the Osmo Mobile 7

After excellent phone gimbals from Hohem and Insta360, DJI's Osmo Mobile 6 is just about due an update, which might come in 2025. (Image credit: Future | Sam Kieldsen)

As if to emphasize the diversity in its product line-up, DJI is also rumored to be launching a follow-up to its smartphone gimbal. Based on another FCC filing, a new version of DJI’s handheld stabilizer is in the works.

The Osmo Mobile 6 already ranks at the top of our list of the best smartphone gimbals, with its excellent ergonomics, compact design and intuitive interface making it a choice tool for shooting stabilized video using one of the best camera phones.

The Osmo Mobile 6 launched back in September 2022, so we’d say that it’s overdue an upgrade – especially with the arrival of newer rivals, including the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro, which we rated as the best small iPhone gimbal in our in-depth review.

There’s little concrete information circulating about the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 at present. We’d expect it to build on the formula established by previous versions, rather than introducing any radical new features. It will probably offer improved battery life and subject tracking. It’s also likely to support Apple DockKit, which will allow it to work seamlessly with the stock iOS camera app.

All of those upgrades taken together mean the DJI Osmo Mobile 7 is set to be a contender for top honors among our favorite smartphone gimbals. Exactly when we’ll see it in 2025 is less clear.

Canon rumors for 2025

Last year was a big one for Canon, with the launch of two of its most exciting models in a long time: the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II. With the dust just about settled on those flagship cameras, attention turns to Canon’s next releases. We’ve seen plenty of rumors circulating online, touting everything from a second generation of the PowerShot V10, to a Canon gimbal camera designed to rival the Osmo Pocket 3. We’ve focused here on what we think is the most realistic prediction for Canon in 2025: the arrival of three new R series mirrorless cameras.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III

Canon's mid-range full-frame mirrorless camera offering that needs an upgrade to rival Nikon

The EOS R6 Mark II is one of our favorite full-frame mirrorless cameras, but its rumored successor should be better equipped to outdo the Nikon Z6 III. (Image credit: Future)

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II landed in November 2022 as a full-frame mirrorless camera with the specs of a proper hybrid workhorse. As capable and popular as it is, the launch of the Nikon Z6 III last year means an updated version of the EOS R6 is now due, to keep Canon in the running for the best mirrorless camera crown.

Several well-known Canon leakers are confident that that’s exactly what the company is working on. The widely held consensus is that we’ll see the EOS R6 Mark III in the first quarter of 2025 – most likely to coincide with the CP+, taking place in Japan from February 27 to March 2.

Early information suggests that the EOS R6 Mark III will be a refinement rather than a reinvention of the Mark II. Rumored improvements include an upgraded EVF and an entirely new OLED touchscreen with dual-axis flip-out and rotate movements, similar to the one seen on the Sony A9 III. This should make for easier framing at low angles and when tripod-mounted.

In terms of stills, we’d expect it to have relatively similar specs to the Mark II, including the same 24MP full-frame sensor and electronic burst speeds of up to 40fps. That said, we can also see a world where the EOS R6 Mark III gets a DIGIC Accelerator to boost continuous shooting performance, like the EOS R5 Mark II did.

It could also borrow that same camera’s advanced subject detection autofocus system, as well as its in-camera neural network noise reduction and upscaling tools. Together with likely improvements to 6K video recording and potential support for Canon’s Cinema RAW Light codec, the R6 Mark III looks set to give the Nikon Z6 III a good run for its money.

Canon EOS R7 Mark II

Canon's successor to one of the best APS-C mirrorless cameras that could offer best-in-class performance

The EOS R7 remains one of the best crop sensor mirrorless cameras available, and it's rumored successor could offer best-in-class features for sports and wildlife photography. (Image credit: Future)

Another Canon EOS R series camera due for an upgrade in 2025 is the EOS R7. Launched alongside the EOS R10 in 2022, it was the first flagship APS-C camera for the R mount mirrorless line-up. All that really held it back was a lack of native lenses, an issue which has since been addressed: Canon finally opened its RF mount to Sigma and Tamron, while a quick look at our list of the best Canon RF lenses will show you how the that catalog has grown, especially for full-frame cameras.

Read around online and you’ll find plenty of sources talking about Canon doing something significant with its APS-C cameras in 2025. That something could well arrive with the R7 Mark II: it’s rumored to be the first Canon APS-C camera to ship with a stacked sensor.

The first-gen R7 was already a rapid camera for sports and wildlife, with electronic burst speeds hitting 30fps. A stacked sensor would make things quicker still, potentially bringing the R7 Mark II up to the 40fps mark, to match the EOS R1. That sensor could also eradicate rolling shutter.

Canonrumors has suggested that the EOS R7 Mark II will be an “upmarket” camera and the presence of a stacked sensor would certainly align with this. At present, stacked sensors are only found in Canon’s top-spec full-frame models: the EOS R1, the EOS R5 Mark II and the EOS R3, while the rival Fujifilm XH-2S is the only crop-sensor camera with one.

Exactly what this sensor will look like isn’t clear. The EOS R7 has a 32.5MP CMOS sensor which can record uncrossed 4K/60p video. Some sources have mooted a potential increase in pixel count to equip the EOS R7 Mark II with 8K recording capabilities, but we think this might be overkill.

Rumors also suggest that Canon could introduce two new pro-tier RF-S lenses to pair with the EOS R7 Mark II. What these might look like – and, indeed, when in 2025 we can expect to see these new releases – is also a matter of conjecture.

Canon EOS RC

Could Canon emulate Sony's success with a cine-focused mirrorless camera?

Sony has a cinema-focused 'FX' range of mirrorless cameras and Canon could be tempted to follow suit with an all-new affordable option. (Image credit: Future)

The third addition to Canon’s R mount range in 2025 is the subject of keen online conversation. A rumored model that you’ll find discussed in several forums is the Canon EOS RC. The name comes from Canonrumors, which credits an inside source with a solid reporting record. Beyond that, though, precious little is known about the EOS RC.

Some have suggested that the EOS RC will be a video-focused APS-C model to rival the Sony FX30, with a body design that bridges the gap between between Canon’s EOS hybrids and its Cinema EOS cameras. That would certainly add some spice to its APS-C range, giving serious video content creators a compact yet capable tool to shoot with – and the Sony FX30 some proper competition.

As interesting as a video-first EOS RC would be, it’s by no means a certainty. There’s every chance that Canon is working on a camera to compete with Sony’s FX series, but it could just as well be a new full-frame option. If that is the case, where would that leave the EOS RC?

Other sources have suggested that Canon might go a completely different way with the EOS RC. Rumors of a retro-style Canon mirrorless camera have been circulating for years. Could 2025 be the year it happens? Several accomplished cameras have proven that the retro recipe works, including the Fujifilm X100VI, as well as two cameras from Canon’s arch rival: the Nikon Zf and Zfc.

A couple of years ago, Canon conducted market research in Asia to find out which of its analog cameras customers would like to see made digital. So far, that hasn’t come to anything. Commenting on if and when we might actually see one would be a guess at best. But with the film revival very much in full swing, there’s almost certainly a market in 2025 for a Canon EOS R mirrorless camera with a vintage design.

Sony rumors for 2025

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony’s imaging division had a relatively quiet 2024, with only one major new camera release: the admittedly superb Sony A1 II. Aside from a handful of lens reveals, the stunning full-frame flagship was all we got last year, but 2025 is shaping up to be an altogether busier affair for the electronics giant – and, if industry chatter is to be believed, we can look forward at least one huge new camera body launch in the early part of the year, plus one or two other significant additions to the line-up before the year is out.

Sony A7 V

A successor to the popular but now dated Sony A7 IV would be one of 2025's biggest camera launches

The rumored Sony A7 V, which would succeed the A7 IV (above), could be one of 2025's standout cameras. (Image credit: Future)

Sony’s hugely popular and versatile A7 line of full-frame mirrorless bodies has had four iterations over the years, with the last being the A7 IV, announced way back in late 2021. It’s high time for an update then, and murmurings in the industry suggest that one could arrive within the first quarter of 2025; in fact, as Sony Addict reports, Sony has already registered a new camera body with authorities, which some believe to be the A7 V.

Of course, all this remains mere speculation until Sony holds an official launch, but a source told Sony Alpha Rumors that the Sony A7 V will feature a new 44MP full-frame sensor that supports 4K video capture at 120fps with no crop requirement; the same source said the A7 V would be priced at around €3000, which is similar to the A7 IV when it launched in 2021, but which is much cheaper now. Other chatter mentions a 20fps continuous shooting speed (a major upgrade on the A7 IV’s somewhat sluggish 10fps burst speed).

And, with AI currently the major trend in consumer electronics – or at least in consumer electronics marketing – we’d be foolish to bet against rumors suggesting the Sony A7 V will be billed as an ‘AI camera’ and come bristling with AI-enhanced features and functions. Examples could be improved autofocus subject recognition, and the same automatic video framing as seen on the Sony ZV-E1.

Sony A7S IV or Sony FX3 II

What's next for Sony's full-frame mirrorless camera for filmmakers – an A7S IV or FX3 II?

Too many years have passed to believe that Sony is still invested in its video-focused A7S series of mirrorless cameras. A successor to the small but powerful FX3 is more likely. (Image credit: Sony)

If we’re talking about long-overdue updates to popular Sony camera lines, then the A7S series has got to be in the conversation. A variant of the A7 series with a lower-resolution sensor tailored towards sensitivity and therefore better low light and fast shutter speed work for video, the A7S’s last new iteration, the A7S III, launched way back in October 2020. It’s arguably high time for a new model, then – although some argue that Sony’s introduction of the video-first FX series has made the A7S series somewhat obsolete.

Like the A7S series, the Sony FX3 (introduced in 2021) has a low-resolution but highly sensitive 12MP full-frame image sensor (in fact, they share same sensor) that excels in challenging lighting conditions. Unlike the A7S III, the FX3 has a video-focused design which includes fan cooling, making it capable of recording long uninterrupted videos without risk of overheating. It lacks a viewfinder or mechanical shutter, however, which makes it less than ideal for stills photography.

What we might see, then, is a new Sony camera with a high-speed sensor (perhaps the ground-breaking 24MP global shutter sensor seen in the A9 III). It could be a hybrid A7S IV, or it might be a more video-centric FX series model – but getting both seems unlikely.

Sony RX1 II / RX1R III

2025 could be the best time for Sony to resurrect its full-frame RX1 series of premium compact cameras

If recent premium compact camera trends are anything to go by, there's plenty of reason for Sony to resurrect its RX1 series in 2025 – an RX1R III would rival the popular Leica Q3 and Fujifilm X100VI. (Image credit: Sony)

It’s getting on for a decade since Sony last introduced a new full-frame fixed-lens point-and-shoot camera (the outstanding RX1R II) and with Leica, Fujifilm and Ricoh all enjoying critical and commercial success with their own premium pocket cameras – the Q3, the X100VI and the GR III respectively – it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that we’ll see a true successor to the Sony RX1 this year.

By pairing a larger format sensor with a high-quality lens and putting it all in an ultra-compact body, Sony could compete with the aforementioned brands, especially Leica, while offering smartphone photographers (or anybody that doesn’t want to lug around larger bodies and hefty lenses) a clear performance upgrade.

There’s little concrete evidence out there on this rumor beyond a general feeling that now would be a good time to offer an alternative to the likes of the Fujifilm X100VI or Leica Q3 43. We agree – but perhaps it’s just wishful thinking?

Fujifilm rumors for 2025

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Talk of Fujifilm rumors for 2025 should start with what we’re not getting. If certain industry sources are correct, we won’t be seeing a follow-up to the X-T200 this year. Nor does it seem that a sequel to the X-Pro3 is on the horizon. Fujifilm has also quashed any suggestion that it might launch a film camera, at least in the short term. So what can we expect from Fujifilm in 2025?

Fujifilm X-E5

A tempting rangefinder-style X100VI alternative for 2025, with swappable lenses

The X-mount Fujifilm X-E4 became a popular alternative to the X100V when it was sold out in 2023 and 2024. Rumors suggest that an X-E5 could be en route, with much of the same tech as 2024's X100VI plus swappable lenses. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

An X-Pro4 might not be on the cards in 2025, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see a new rangefinder-style camera from Fujifilm. According to Fuji Rumors, a reliable source, the X-E series will be getting another instalment, in the form of the X-E5.

Four years after the Fujifilm X-E4 hit shelves, its formula remains appealing. A compact model with a large APS-C sensor and retro styling, it was a tactile camera to shoot with and capable of impressive stills. When the X-E4 was discontinued, the X-T5 became the default alternative for photographers.

A rumored revival in 2025 carries a lot of promise. Assuming it picks up where the X-E4 left off, the X-E5 could become one of the most appealing Fujifilm cameras for beginners and enthusiasts who like to travel. We’d expect it to be positioned as a sibling to the X100VI, with the appealing looks of the X-T5 and the versatility of interchangeable lenses.

Given that the X100VI has in-body image stabilization, the X-E5 is likely to have the same – addressing one of the few drawbacks of the X-E4. We think it will also use Fujifilm’s latest 40MP APS-C sensor. Whether it will benefit from other upgrades, including twin memory card slots, will come down to how the X-E5 is pitched: as an entry-level option, like the X-E4, or a more premium model.

Either way, there’s a lot of excitement around the arrival of the X-E5, and for good reason. If and when it arrives, it won’t be the most powerful camera of the year. But it could quite well be one of the most appealing in terms of usability, performance and – depending on its price and availability – value.

Fujifilm GFX100RF

A potential for cult status – a rumored GFX100RF compact camera with 100MP medium-format sensor

The Fujifilm GFX50R is one of the smallest digital medium-format cameras available, but Fujifilm could deliver and even smaller medium-format compact in 2025.

If you prefer your rumors more audacious, try this for size: Fuji Rumors has reported that Fujifilm is working on a 100MP medium-format compact camera for 2025. If the leaked information is to be believed, it will combine a 100MP GFX sensor with a body roughly the size of an X-Pro3.

That would make the GFX100RF, as it’s expected to be called, a pretty enticing prospect. The suggestion is that it will have the styling and handling of Fujifilm’s premium compacts, combined with a sensor that’s significantly bigger than full frame, plus a fixed GF35mm f/4 lens.

That would make it a compelling alternative to the beautiful Leica Q3. Like that camera, the GFX100RF is likely to appeal to a niche market. For starters, it won’t come cheap. It’s something of a spiritual successor to the GFX50S II, which hit shelves in 2022 priced at $3,999 / £3,499 / AU$6,499 without a lens.

We’d also expect it to be a camera better suited to portraits and landscapes, rather than fast action. A tool for still scenes, rather than the streets.

That being said, the GFX100RF is an exciting camera for several reasons. Fujifilm’s made great efforts to give the medium-format wider appeal; a compact, fixed-lens camera could be the answer, just as the X100VI was for its premium compact range.

While we don’t know how much the GFX100RF will cost, pricing similar to the GFX50S II could make it much more accessible than the Leica Q3. That undercut could see it become a genuine and compelling alternative. While we can’t see it selling quite as well as the X100VI, it could well attain similar cult status among photographers.

Fuji Rumors predicts a March 2025 arrival for the GFX100RF, so we might not have to wait for too long.

Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo

Stylish Instax instant camera that shoots onto wide-format film

The Instax Wide Evo was launched in January 2025 and costs a princely sum of $349.95 / £319.99. (Image credit: Fujifilm)

*update – the Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo was announced on Jan 21, 2025 – check out our hands-on review.

From last year’s grown-up Instax Mini 99 to the fun, accessible Instax Mini 12, Fujifilm makes some of the best instant cameras you can buy. That line-up is set to grow in 2025, with the rumored arrival of another Instax camera: the Instax Wide Evo.

The new model is expected to offer all the benefits of the Fujiiflm Instax Mini Evo, a hybrid camera which allows to you to shoot digitally, before selecting which stills you’d like to print. The difference with the Instax Wide Evo is that it will print on Fujifilm’s wider format Instax Wide film, which is almost twice the size of Instax Mini film. It’s also more expensive, but because you can choose which images you want to print, you can reduce the amount of wasted paper.

We don’t yet know what the Instax Wide Evo will look like, although according to sources quoted by Fuji Rumors, it will be the “best-looking Instax camera ever made.” That’s saying something, given the retro charm of the Instax Mini Evo: it might be made of plastic, but its leatherette and chrome finish does a good impression of a rangefinder camera.

Taken altogether, then, the evidence suggests that the Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo will be an appealing option for fans of instant photography. We’d expect its interface to be just as easy to use as other Instax cameras, with the additional benefit of being able to pair with smartphones to act as a Bluetooth printer.

Fujifilm has put paid to rumors of a new film camera and there’s been little in the way of new information about its rumored half-frame digital compact. All of which means the Instax Wide Evo could be the best way for Fujifilm fans to get their retro fix in 2025.

Nikon rumors for 2025

(Image credit: Nikon)

Following a string of releases, Nikon’s mirrorless line-up looks strong going into 2025. From the retro Zf to the flagship Z9, there’s a Z series option for everyone. With such a healthy range, there aren’t too many models in need of an upgrade. The Z6 III landed last year and took the top spot as our best mirrorless camera. We wouldn’t expect to see a successor to the excellent Z8 any time soon, either, while many believe that the Z8 has eliminated the need for a Z7 III. So what does that leave for Nikon fans to look forward to?

Nikon Z5 II

Nikon could retake its claim of best full-frame mirrorless camera for beginners

The Nikon Z5 was a long-time TechRadar favorite full-frame mirrorless camera for beginners, and a successor, if priced right, could quash rivals. (Image credit: Future)

Launched back in 2020, we still rate the Nikon Z5 as one of the best entry-level full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy. At almost five years old, though, it’s due for an update. That could arrive as early as the first quarter of 2025.

The New Camera suggests that the Z5 II is due to land in Q1, with a price as low as $1,200 / £1,000. That relatively aggressive pricing will be necessary to keep the new model below the cost of the older Z6 II, which can now be found for around $1,500 / £1,350.

We’d expect the Z5 II to resemble its APS-C cousin, the Nikon Z50 II, but pack a 24.5MP full-frame sensor. Like the Z5 II, we also think it’s likely to ship with Nikon’s Expeed 7 processor, to power top-flight subject detection autofocus. That chip could also bring burst speeds up from the 4.5fps of the original Z5.

This spec package would make the Z5 II pretty similar to the retro-chic Nikon Zf on paper. Key differences would be visual, with the Z5 II adopting the modern looks of the Z50 II, as well as image stabilization: the Zf benefits from impressive 8-stop, 5-axis, AI-assisted in-body Vibration Reduction. Dialling this back for the Z5 II would give clearer differentiation between the two models.

Being an entry-level full-frame camera, we wouldn’t expect Nikon to do anything too exotic in the video department. We think it’ll be capable of 4K / 30p 10-bit video and feature dual SD UHS-II card slots.

So the Nikon Z5 II is unlikely to set anyone’s world on fire, but with the right feature set and pricing, it could score highly in our list of the best beginner mirrorless cameras.

Nikon Z9 II / Z9H

Nikon's flagship mirrorless camera for sports and wildlife could get a powerful upgrade

The Nikon Z9 won TechRadar's Camera of the year 2022 award. Will a faster upgrade appear in 2025? (Image credit: Future)

Talk of a successor to the flagship Z9 has been circulating for several years. It launched late in 2021 as a mirrorless powerhouse for professionals, with a cutting-edge stacked 45.7MP sensor and bulky DSLR styling. Since then, Nikon has repackaged its guts in the more convenient body of the Z8, before Canon upped the ante again with the barnstorming EOS R1 last year.

The question now is whether Nikon will return fire. The evidence is presently pretty slim. Read discussions online and you’ll find that speculation broadly divides into two camps. The first says that Nikon is working on a global shutter specifically for high-speed sports and wildlife photography, and it will arrive with a model called the Z9H.

The second backs a Nikon Z9 II with an electronic-only shutter driven by a new Expeed 8 processor, for superlative burst speeds, video frame rates and subject tracking autofocus. In essence, everything the Z9 was capable of, but dialled up higher to rival the EOS R1.

We think the latter is the more likely of the two: the EOS R1 doesn’t have a global shutter – although the faster and physically smaller Sony A9 III does – so there’s little reason to think that Nikon would pour money into making one, at least for now. So we think a Z9 II with general upgrades is more likely, although it would still take a bold person to bet on either camera arriving for certain in 2025.

The Nikon Z9 already delivers shooting performance that’s sufficient for most professionals. Room for improvement is probably limited to burst shooting: at 20fps, the Z9’s maximum continuous rate for RAW stills is comfortably beaten by the EOS R1’s 40fps.

The question is whether that spec justifies Nikon developing a follow-up model, especially such a specialized one sitting at the top end of its range.

Nikon cinema camera

2025 could deliver the fruit of Nikon's RED Digital Cameras takeover – a new cine-focused camera

The Nikon Z50 II supports RED Luts color profiles. Could we see more fruit from Nikon's 2024 acquisition of cinema brand RED Digital Cameras in 2025? (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon surprised the videography world last year by acquiring RED Digital Camera outright. Known for making some of the filmmaking industry’s favorite professional cameras, RED is also behind some legendary video codecs – which now belong to Nikon.

What this means for Nikon cameras isn’t immediately clear. Nikon already makes some stellar hybrids, and we rate the Nikon Z9 as our favorite 8K option among the best video cameras. But it’s fair to say that Nikon isn’t seen as a natural choice by many video professionals.

That could soon change. With RED now under the Nikon umbrella, the possibilities are broad. We’ve already seen support for RED LUTs arrive on Nikon cameras, including the Nikon Z50 II, but we’d expect the integration to go further. That could well mean support for RED’s R3D codec on future Nikon hybrids.

We’d expect to see a hardware crossover, too. Given the change in ownership, it’s pretty much certain that any future RED cameras will shift from using Canon’s RF mount to Nikon’s Z mount. But we could also see Nikon borrowing from RED’s component box: the global shutter in the Komodo 6K would certainly give Nikon a leg up in the race for performance supremacy.

We don’t know when we’ll see the first fruits of Nikon’s Hollywood acquisition, but we imagine they’ll make waves when they do arrive. You can bet that Nikon will be gunning for the cameras in Sony’s FX line, Canon’s Cinema EOS range and Panasonic’s top-tier Lumix video kit.

GoPro rumors for 2025

(Image credit: GoPro)

Despite the launch of two new cameras (the flagship GoPro Hero 13 Black and the ultra-compact GoPro Hero), 2024 proved to be a tough year for GoPro. Once the undisputed ruler of the action camera market, the American company has faced increasing competition from a slew of Chinese upstarts such as DJI and Insta360 – almost to the point where its future itself is under threat. In order to save costs, it cut over a quarter of its workforce last year – and according to CEO Nicholas Woodman this restructuring, combined with growth in subscription income and subscriber numbers, has kept the company ‘sustainable and secure’. Woodman also suggested that future camera releases are on the way – and we have some thoughts on what they might be.

GoPro Max 2

GoPro's much delayed Max 2 360-degree camera could finally be unveiled years after its announcement

Is the GoPro Max 2 the most rumored camera in recent memory? Supposedly updating the Max (above), the future 360-degree camera's launch has been delayed time and again. (Image credit: TechRadar)

We know that a GoPro Max 2 is coming soon, because the company’s CEO Nicholas Woodman revealed as much in an earnings call last year. Woodman informed investors that a new edition of the 360-degree action camera would be arriving in 2025. This is later than originally planned, it seems, because GoPro had previously estimated a Q4 2024 launch.

The original GoPro Max impressed us when it was introduced back in October 2019, offering 5.6K 360-degree videos with in-camera stitching, reframing and digital stabilization in a fairly compact camera compatible with existing GoPro mounts. In the five-plus years since, Chinese company Insta360 has seized the 360-degree action camera market with a series of excellent models including our current overall favorite, the Insta360 X4.

In order to compete with Insta360, GoPro will have to greatly improve the Max 2’s performance over that of its predecessor; it’s been half a decade, after all. And if rumors are correct and the Max 2 will cost $599 on launch, it’ll need to justify its price tag.

We’d expect a resolution bump for 360-degree video, probably to match the 8K offered by the X4; 360 Rumors posits that it could even be as high as 9.3K, if it were to make use of the same sensors used by the GoPro Hero Black 12 and 13. A purported leaked photo of the Max 2 showed prominent cooling fins, which suggests it’ll be processing a lot and creating a lot of heat – which you’d expect if it’s wrangling this many pixels. The Max 2’s supported framerates on offer may also be higher than the X4’s too, in order to differentiate it from its nearest rival.

The original Max already had impressive electronic image stabilization, but this could be improved also, and we may see automatic in-camera reframing – just the sort of time-saving feature that could set the Max 2 apart from competitors.

GoPro Hero 14 Black

Strap in for the latest flagship GoPro action camera instalment, coming to you almost always in September

GoPro made waves with the Hero 13 Black's new lens mount that hosts auto-detected Lens Mods, such as the new anamorphic lens (above). Might we see more Lens Mods in 2025 to further expand what's possible with GoPro's flagship action cams? (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

It’s only been a matter of months since the unveiling of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, so we’re not expecting a successor to emerge any time soon. If it does launch in late 2025, this new edition of GoPro’s flagship action camera will likely continue in the same vein as its predecessors – by making small, iterative improvements rather than revolutionary overhauls.

With the Hero 13 Black still relatively new, the rumor mill is deathly quiet on Hero 14 Black speculation. Our own prediction would be use of the same new (and likely powerful) processor we’ll see in the GoPro Max 2, boosting the maximum resolution to 8K from the 13 Black’s 5.3K and enabling more image quality-related features. It could also get a new, physically larger sensor to improve dynamic range and low light capabilities.

Another area for GoPro to explore and what could make its action camera stand out from rivals is additional auto-detected Lens Mods to the anamorphic, macro and ultra wide options currently available – we think this feature is now what truly sets the lineup on an exciting trajectory. What's most probable is a future Hero 14 Black's launch date – GoPro has unveiled the latest version of its Hero Black flagship action camera every year in September.

GoPro Helmet

GoPro action cameras built into motorcycle helmets? That's a logical step

GoPro acquired the Australian smart helmet maker Forcite Helmets in early 2024, suggesting plans to move into the market for camera-equipped, tech-enabled motorcycle helmets.

Of course, there’s nothing to stop motorcyclists from attaching a GoPro camera to their helmets right now, but we suspect an actual integrated GoPro Helmet (or whatever it ends up being called) will feature a suite of additional tech like navigation, communications and safety alerts. A well-researched report at RideApart builds a strong case that GoPro and Forcite’s first smart helmet will arrive as early as 2025.

Insta360 / Leica / Panasonic / Pentax / Ricoh / OM System rumors for 2025

The Panasonic Lumix S1H during our in-depth review. (Image credit: TechRadar)

Leading camera brands don't have it entirely their own way – in 2025 there are compelling alternatives making superb mirrorless cameras, action cameras, compact cameras and more.

We've put the most exciting Insta360, Leica, Panasonic, OM System, Ricoh & Pentax rumors together in this section.

Panasonic Lumix S1H II / Lumix S1R II

Flagship full-frame L-mount Lumix cameras for video pros and for detail could be next in Panasonic's camera road map

The original Lumix S1R, launced all the way back in 2019. (Image credit: Future)

Going off recent history, we expect a couple of new notable Panasonic cameras every year – 2024 delivered the superb Lumix GH7 and the Lumix S9, while in 2023 we were treated to the Lumix G9 II and Lumix S5 II. So what does 2025 have in store?

It has been a few years since Panasonic launched a high-end full-frame camera, and recent rumors have been pointing towards successors for both the Lumix S1H and the Lumix S1R.

Word has it that a Lumix S1H II will be launched in 2025, perhaps as early as the first quarter of 2025, succeeding a highly capable video-focused S1H. There plenty of reason for filmmakers to get excited; Panasonic is likely to implement much of its recent tech such as phase detect autofocus (which debuted in the S5 II), plus presumably the potential for in-camera 32-bit float audio like the Lumix GH7, in an S1H-style pro body.

The New Camera thinks the S1H II will feature a relatively low-resolution 22.5MP full-frame sensor optimized for video content, with 6K open gate video and a triple native ISO – we saw that feature for the first time in the Canon EOS C400 / EOS C80. There could also be a DR boost with up to 17-stops dynamic range using an Arri Log C4 profile, plus ProRes RAW / RAW HQ internal recording. If these features prove true, a would-be Lumix S1H II will boast the best video image quality of any Lumix mirrorless camera, supported by dual fans for unlimited record times. This could be the camera that sets the bar for video creatives at its price point.

Equally, a new S1R II could be super exciting for photographers, especially if rumors pointing to a cut-price Leica SL3 are accurate. Leica and Panasonic's alliance is no secret, with the two sharing a lot of L-mount camera tech. If the S1R II gets the same 61MP sensor as the SL3, but comes in at roughly half the price, it could turn a few heads.

Ricoh GR IV

Seasoned photographers await an upgraded GR III premium compact camera that slips into the pocket

The Ricoh GR IIIx during our in-depth review is a superb if flawed everyday camera. (Image credit: Future)

We expected the Ricoh GR IV to be in our hands last year, but sadly any rumors turned out to be false. What materialized instead was a niche version of the current GR III / GR IIIx models – the GR III HDF / GR IIIx HDF – identical in every way except it swapped out the original's built-in ND filter for a highlight diffusion filter. However, further rumors insist that a fourth-gen model will land in 2025, and this model will have plenty of photography enthusiasts excited.

The Ricoh GR series is a long time favorite with seasoned photographers wanting an every day camera – the latest models boast stand-out image quality thanks to a large APS-C sensor and sharp fixed lens, all packed into a truly pocketable compact body. The GR IIIx is one of our favorite premium compact cameras, persuading this writer to splash out on it instead of the latest iPhone. However, for all it desirable attributes, the GR III series is far from perfect and can be easily improved – we've written about the five upgrades we'd like to see in the GR IV, including a built-in flash and better autofocus.

We're a little cautious about GR IV rumors – there are still very few specs to go off, which means it could be some way off yet, if it is indeed en route at all. We're hoping a GR IV materializes and that it proves to be a proper upgrade, rather than a refined model of the five-year-old GR III. Compact cameras are increasingly popular once more, and the Ricoh GR III / GR IIIx is one of the few high-quality options remaining in the sub $1,000 / £1,000 price mark, so we really hope that a properly improved GR IV is just around the corner. It could tempt a few away from the like of the Fujifilm X100VI.

A new Pentax SLR film camera

2024 delivered a new Pentax half-frame compact film camera. 2025 might bring the next in the series, an SLR

2024's Pentax 17 was the first camera launched as part of the Pentax Film Project, and there are supposedly more cameras to come. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Pentax delivered its first camera for the Pentax Film Project in 2024, the simply named Pentax 17. We weren't overly enamored at first, but the surprisingly easy-to-use half-frame film camera eventually won us over and proved to be one of the year's highlights. Naturally then, we're keen to see what might come next in the series. According to Pentax, the next film camera we can expect will be a proper SLR.

The probability that another Pentax film camera will be delivered is pretty high; it's just that we don't expect the second camera in this project to come any time soon. Pentax's Film Project was announced in 2022, and the first camera came two years later. It would be a major surprise if Pentax's new SLR film camera is delivered in 2025, although, of course, we hope to be proven wrong.

In the project's early days, Pentax Product Planner Takeo Suzuki said, "First, we'll develop a compact film camera. Then, while reviewing a range of technologies, we'll move on to develop a high-end compact model, an SLR model, and finally (and hopefully), a fully mechanical SLR camera". That affordable compact film camera with a solid warranty was indeed the new Pentax 17. What will come next we don't know. but the fully mechanical SLR could be very exciting for serious photographers.