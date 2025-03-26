I tried Canon's two new vlogging cameras – here's why the EOS R50 V offers better video value

Global launch of EOS R50 V and PowerShot V1 V-series of vlogging cameras

A new RF-S 14-30mm power zoom lens was also unveiled for the EOS R50 V

The PowerShot V1 costs the same as the EOS R50 V with 14-30mm lens

Canon has unveiled the new EOS R50 V alongside confirming global availability of its PowerShot V1, which was announced last month for Japan only.

Both V-series models are part of Canon's vlogging-focused camera range, joining the PowerShot V10 point-and-shoot compact – we expect more models to follow.

I had a two-day hands-on with both cameras ahead of launch, and you can discover if the compact camera's fanfare is justified in my PowerShot V1 hands-on review.

The EOS R50 V on the other hand is Canon's first V-series mirrorless camera, and unsurprisingly it utilizes the same RF-mount and 24MP APS-C sensor as the EOS R50.

Alongside the EOS R50 V, Canon launched the new RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens (£379.99). The PZ stands for Power Zoom – a smooth zoom function ideal for video, and custom designed for the EOS R50 V.

Despite their different design cues, the PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V with 14-30mm lens share the same launch price – £959.99. Alternatively, the EOS R50 V can be purchased body for £729.99, or in a Creator Kit with lens and accessories for £999.99. Sales start on April 10, and I'll update this article with US and Australia pricing when I have that info.

Let's take a closer look at the EOS R50 V, and then consider which of the two new models offers better value for beginner vloggers.

Image 1 of 3 The EOS R50 V (right) alongside the EOS R50 (left) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) The EOS R50 V (left) alongside the EOS R50 (right) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) The EOS R50 V (right) alongside the EOS R50 (left) (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Canon EOS R50 V vs EOS R50: a new video-focused design

In essence, the EOS R50 V packs much the same EOS R50 tech into a body designed for video, with slightly better video features, but it lacks a viewfinder.

Take its shooting mode dial as an example – there’s a host of video options including three custom settings you can save for quick access, but just one option for photography. The EOS R50's shooting mode dial is the flipside of that.

It also has tripod mounts for vertical and horizontal setups and accessories, record buttons on the front and rear, a tally lamp, plus a vari-angle screen for selfies and awkward angles, with auto support for vertical live view and menus. That all feels pretty high end for a camera at this sub £1,000 price point.

Other handy video features include aspect markers, timecode, USB-C power and charging, mic and headphone ports, false color, zebra display and manual focus peaking.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

4K 30fps 4:2:2 10-bit video is oversampled from 6K, plus there’s Canon's C-Log 3 color profile and record times up to 2 hours. You can up 4K frame rate to 60fps, while Full HD delivers up to 120fps.

The same dual pixel autofocus II system utilized by the EOS R6 Mark II is found here, offering subject and eye detection for humans and animals.

The camera features a power zoom lever and can be bought with the new RF-S 14-30mm power zoom lens for smooth video zooms. It’s also a decent live-streaming camera, with 4-channel audio and compatibility with Canon’s Live Switcher app for multi cam setups – up to three EOS R50 V's can be synchronized.

That's a decent array of upgrades for video-focused users from the EOS R50.

From left to right: Canon PowerShot V10, Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III, Canon PowerShot V1, Canon EOS R50 V (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

EOS R50 V versus PowerShot V1

Unlike the EOS R50 V, the PowerShot V1 is a compact camera, meaning it has a built-in 3.1x optical zoom lens – it's a complete package. But with the PowerShot V1 costing the same as the EOS R50 V with 14-30mm lens, which model makes most sense for beginner vloggers?

With lens attached, the EOS R50 V is a heavier and larger package, but not by a lot – its height and width are no bigger. Both cameras could slip into a jacket pocket, while the V1 could squeeze into smaller pockets.

The EOS R50 V has a larger APS-C sensor to the V1's new 1.4-inch sensor, so expect slightly better image quality overall.

However, you can expect a similar depth of field and focus fall-off from the two aforementioned lenses, plus optical stabilization rated up to 5EV. (Of course you could buy different lenses for the EOS R50 V for different looks – for example, there are decent Sigma fast aperture zoom and prime lenses available that I've tested and can recommend.)

Image 1 of 6 Canon PowerShot V1 (middle) alongside the PowerShot G7X Mark III (right) and PowerShot V10 (left) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman) (Image credit: Tim Coleman)

Canon says the EOS R50 V's autofocus is better than the PowerShot V1's, plus it has slightly more powerful video features, some of which were mentioned earlier. However, it doesn't have a built-in ND filter, like the V1 does, while the 14-30mm (21-45mm effective) kit lens isn't as wide as the V1's 16-50mm either – the latter is probably more versatile for vlogging especially.

If you want a simple one-stop vlogging camera, the PowerShot V1 probably makes more sense. But if you want a camera that can support you as your skills grow, with the option to swap lenses, then the EOS R50 V is a more serious package, for the same money.

Which model would you go for and why – the Canon EOS R50 V or Canon PowerShot V1? Let us know in the comments below.