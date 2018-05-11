Best camera 2018: 10 of the best cameras you can buy right now

What's the best camera? Okay, we admit it – it's an impossible question to answer. The best camera for a pro photographer is a million miles from the best camera for an adventure sports nut or a novice shooter.

But if you just want to know what we think are the top ten standout cameras you can buy right now – regardless of user level or price point – then keep on reading.

What we've done then is to pick out what we think are the standout cameras in their fields. This may be because they have the most amazing features and specifications, because they're amazing value for what they offer or because they are just brilliant at the job they've been designed for.

All these are cameras have been extensively tried and tested by ourselves, so if you want to know any more about any of them as well as check out sample images, just click the link to the full review.

Along the way we'll explain some of the jargon and the differences between cameras, though if you need a bit more help deciding what kind of camera you need, you can get a lot more information from our special step-by-step guide: What camera should I buy?

On the other hand, you may already have a clear idea of the kind of camera you want, in which case you could go straight to one of our more specific camera buying guides:

1. Nikon D850

High resolution meets high speed

Type: DSLR | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 45.4MP | Lens: Nikon F mount | Viewfinder: Optical | Screen type: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2,359,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 7fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Stunning image quality

Excellent performance

Slow Live View AF speed

SnapBridge connectivity

It may be expensive, but if you're looking for the best camera money can buy right now, then Nikon's fabulous D850 DSLR pretty much ticks every box. Packing in a brilliant 45.4MP full-frame sensor, image quality is stunning. But that's just half the story. Thanks to a sophisticated 153-point AF system and 9fps burst shooting speed, the D850 is just a home shooting action and wildlife as it is landscapes and portraits. The Nikon D850 is perhaps the most well-rounded camera we've ever tested.

Read our in-depth Nikon D850 review

2. Sony Alpha A7 III

Sony's entry-level full-frame camera is a brilliant buy

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Full-frame CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Sony E mount | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1440,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

693-point AF system

10fps burst shooting

Limited touchscreen control

No XQD card slots

Sony's growing range of mirrorless full-frame cameras offer a great alternative to Canon and Nikon DSLRs. The Alpha A7 III might be the entry-level full-frame camera in Sony's mirrorless range, but it offers a stunning blend of features and performance that makes its a brilliant choice for the enthusiast photographer or pro looking for a second body. The 24.2MP full-frame sensor is excellent, while the advanced 693-point AF (borrowed from the flagship Alpha A9) and 10fps burst shooting should mean you'll never miss another shot. For the price, there's nothing that can touch it.

Read our in-depth Sony Alpha A7 III review

3. Fujifilm X100F

Classic design and controls make it the perfect enthusiast compact

Type: High-end compact | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.3MP | Lens: 23mm f/2 | Screen type: 3-inch, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: Hybrid | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 8fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Expert

Hybrid viewfinder

Excellent image quality

ISO dial not that practical

1080p video only

The X100F is a thing of beauty both to look and and to use, but it's not for everyone. It's a relatively large, retro-styled compact camera with a fixed focal length 35mm equivalent f/2.0 lens, and designed for photographers who hanker after the weighty feel and manual external controls of traditional 35mm film rangefinder cameras. It's a relatively specialised camera and most owners are likely to have other cameras too. It may be a touch pricey, but there's nothing quite like it – it's an exquisite camera to look at and to shoot with.

Read our in-depth Fujifilm X100F review

4. Nikon D3400

Not the most expensive entry-level DSLR, but we think it's the best

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Nikon F mount (DX) | Viewfinder: Optical | Screen type: 3.0-inch screen, 921,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 5fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Good image quality

Guide mode

Fixed screen

No touchscreen

Nikon's D3400 builds on the brilliant D3300 and is our top pick when it comes to entry-level DSLRs. Sharing pretty much the same design and specification as its predecessor, the D3400 adds Nikon's SnapBridge bluetooth connectivity to transfer images directly to your smart device to make it that much easier to share images. The 24.2MP sensor resolves bags of detail, while the D3400 is also a very easy camera to live with. Its clever Guide Mode is a useful learning tool that gives real-time explanations of important features. There's no touchscreen, but otherwise, this is our favorite entry-level DSLR right now.

Read our in-depth Nikon D3400 review

5. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III

Top-notch performance in a super-small package

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 16.1MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Screen type: 3.0-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,370,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 8.6fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

Compact proportions

5-axis stabilisation

Smaller sensor than some

Battery life could be better

While the main specification of the OM-D E-M10 Mark III doesn't offer a huge upgrade from the Mark II, Olympus has refined and tweaked one of our favorite mirrorless cameras to make it an even more tempting proposition for new users and enthusiasts alike. Some will criticise the smaller Micro Four Thirds sensor format (roughly half the area of APS-C) but the effect on image quality is minor and it means that the lenses are as compact and lightweight as the camera itself. Sporting a 5-axis image stabilization system, decent electronic viewfinder, an impressive 8.6fps burst shooting speed and 4K video, it's no toy – the E-M10 Mark III is a properly powerful camera.

Read our in-depth Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark III review

6. Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / TZ200

The perfect travel camera - small, versatile and with a decent zoom

Type: Travel compact | Sensor: 1-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-360mm, f/3.3-6.4 | Viewfinder: EVF | Screen type: 3.0-inch touchscreen, 1,240,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 10fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/enthusiast

1.0-inch type sensor

Decent 15x zoom

EVF still feels a little cramped

Expensive

The Panasonic Lumix ZS200 (known as the Lumix TZ200 outside the US) is the best travel zoom camera right now. This is thanks in part to the camera using a large 1.0-inch sized sensor that enables the pixels to be about 2.4x bigger than they are in models like the Lumix ZS70 / TZ90, and this helps the ZS200 produce much higher quality images. The zoom isn't quite as broad as some though, but the 15x zoom should be more than enough for most shooting situations, while there's a built-in electronic viewfinder that makes it easier to compose images in bright sunny conditions. Add 4K video recording, along with Panasonic's 4K Photo mode to help capture 8MP images of fleeting moments, and you've got a very capable travel companion.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix ZS200 / Lumix TZ200 review

7. Panasonic Lumix GH5S

The best video-orientated camera you can buy

Type: Mirrorless | Sensor size: Micro Four Thirds | Resolution: 10.2MP | Lens: Micro Four Thirds | Screen type: 3.2-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,620,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting rate: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Expert

Multi-aspect sensor design

Brilliant video spec

Absence of IS not for everyone

Battery life could be better

While it can shoot stills quite happily (although at a pretty limited 10.2MP resolution), the Lumix GH5S should be seen first and foremost as a video camera – if you want to do both you've got the Lumix GH5 to fill that brief, thanks to it's 20.3MP sensor and built-in image stabilization system. The GH5S's breadth of video features is incredibly impressive, including the ability to shoot cinematic 4K footage at up to 60fps. If you want to shoot professional-quality footage without remortgaging your house to buy a pro video camera, you won't find a better video-focused camera right now.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix GH5S review

8. Canon EOS Rebel T7i / 800D

Canon's best entry-level DSLR yet offers power and performance

Type: DSLR | Sensor: APS-C CMOS | Resolution: 24.2MP | Lens: Canon EF-S | Viewfinder: Optical | Monitor: 3.0-inch vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 6fps | Movies: 1080p | User level: Beginner

Polished handling

Vari-angle touchscreen

Only 95% viewfinder coverage

Plastic finish

One of the best entry-level DSLRs out there, the EOS Rebel T7i (known as the EOS 800D outside) is an update to the EOS Rebel T6i / 750D. The resolution stays the same, but it's a new design with an improved high ISO performance. The autofocus also gets a boost over the older model, now with a 45-point arrangement that's backed up by excellent live view AF system that's as quick as mirrorless rivals, while the newly designed graphical interface will certainly make this camera even more appealing to new users. The absence of 4K video and the quality of the exterior materials disappoint, but despite this the EOS Rebel T7i / 800D is a great entry into the world of DSLR photography.

Read our in-depth Canon EOS Rebel T7i review / Canon EOS 800D review

9. Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 / FZ2500

The bridge camera for the photographer who wants quality too

Type: Bridge camera | Sensor: 1.0-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 20.1MP | Lens: 24-480mm, f/2.8-4.5 | Screen type: 3-inch vari-angle screen, 1,040,000 dots | Viewfinder: EVF | Maximum continuous shooting speed: 12fps | Movies: 4K | User level: Intermediate/expert

Large 1-inch sensor

Super-fast AF

Big, heavy and not cheap

No weather-sealing

We don't normally like bridge camera very much because the ultra-zoom design forces the makers to use titchy 1/2.3-inch sensors the same size as those in point-and-shoot cameras. You get the look and feel of a DSLR, but you certainly don't get the image quality. But the Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 (known as the FZ2500 in the US) is different. It sacrifices a huge zoom range in favour of a much larger 1.0-inch sensor - a compromise most serious photographers will applaud. While the zoom tops out at 480mm equivalent, which is relatively short for a bridge camera, that's still plenty for all but the most extreme everyday use. We'd certainly sacrifice a little for of zoom range for better and faster optics. We love the FZ2000 because it delivers both image quality and zoom range, while also offering full manual and semi-manual controls, the ability to shoot raw files and 4K video.

Read our in-depth Panasonic Lumix FZ2000 / Panasonic Lumix FZ2500 review

10. GoPro Hero6 Black

Meet the new king of action cameras

Type: Action camera | Sensor: 1/2.3-inch type CMOS | Resolution: 12MP | Lens: wide-angle f/2.8 lens | Screen type: 2-inch touchscreen | Viewfinder: N/A | Movies: 4K | User level: Beginner/intermediate

Refined design

Great image quality

Touchscreen fiddly to use

An expensive hobby gadget

The GoPro Hero6 Black is the best action camera you can buy. It's pricey compared to some of the competition, but it's got a wealth of features, including shooting 4K footage at up to 60fps, as well as super-slow-motion 1080p video at 240fps. The improved image stabilization system works at treat, as well as footage offering a wider dynamic range and better low-light performance compared to the Hero5 Black. That's not forgetting it's waterproof down to 10m, has a useful 2-inch touchscreen, while the updated app with QuikStories automatically transfers and edits your footage for you. If you want an action camera, you're not going to go wrong with the Hero6 Black.

Read our in-depth GoPro Hero6 Black review

What's inside the GoPro Hero 6 Black box? Watch our unboxing video above.