Canon EOS R6 Mark III: 5 huge upgrades the rumored full-frame camera could have – and needs

Rumors suggest a revised May 2025 launch for the EOS R6 Mark III

It could inherit features from the pricier EOS R5 Mark II

As a potential EOS R6 Mark II update, it rivals the Nikon Z6 III and Sony A7 IV

Canon's twin launch of the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II stole 2024's headlines, with the latter camera winning TechRadar's camera of the year award. However, it's believed that the mid-range (and more affordable) EOS R6 Mark II remains Canon's most popular full-frame mirrorless camera, and that it could be updated soon with the Canon EOS R6 Mark III.

Canon Rumors initially touted an announcement for the end of 2024, which would have tallied with Canon's two-year cycle for EOS R6 cameras so far. However, here we are months later in March 2025 and there's still no sign of the third model, the potential EOS R6 Mark III, nor a rival Sony A7 IV successor for that matter – the rumored Sony A7 V, which is also taking longer than expected.

That leaves the Nikon Z6 III as the best full-frame mirrorless camera for most people. It might not hold that crown for long, however, if that latest EOS R6 Mark III launch rumors are accurate this time.

I've no doubt that a third model is in the pipeline, but I'm less convinced that it will come as soon as May – it's telling that there are so few leaked EOS R6 Mark III features. Still, that doesn't stop us from speculating about what features the next model could have, and what it needs to have to be a worthy EOS R6 Mark II upgrade and Nikon Z6 III rival.

Fully stacked: the latest stacked sensor type could be the single biggest upgrade for the EOS R6 Mark III. (Image credit: Sharmishta Sarkar / Future)

1. A new stacked sensor

While a number of EOS R6 / EOS R6 Mark II users would hope for a higher-resolution sensor in a third model, the more likely scenario outlined by Canon Rumors is that the sensor will remain a 24MP unit. However, it will be a 'stacked' sensor type, like the one we saw in the EOS R3 – Canon's previous flagship before the EOS R1.

A stacked sensor delivers faster readout speeds, which can in turn improve a camera's overall performance for burst shooting and autofocus, plus its handling of rolling shutter distortion. The Nikon Z6 III features a partially stacked 24MP sensor, whereas the Z6 II has a regular 24MP sensor.

These sensors don't come cheap, and if Canon decides to put one in the R6 Mark III it will likely have an impact on the camera's price. However, it's the logical upgrade for Canon to start with; and keeping resolution to 24MP would leave sensible breathing space between the EOS R6 Mark III and the next model up – the higher-resolution EOS R5 Mark II, which has a 45MP stacked sensor.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The twin card slots of the EOS R5 Mark II. Expect much the same in the EOS R6 Mark III. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

2. Improved speed

To fully utilize a faster stacked sensor, the EOS R6 Mark III is also going to need a new processor. The EOS R1 / EOS R5 Mark II introduced a DIGIC accelerator – it's much like a second processor that streamlines how files are processed, easing bottlenecking – and that same secondary processor will likely find its way into an EOS R6 Mark III.

A DIGIC accelerator could enable faster and longer burst-shooting sequences, plus better pre-capture shooting and various other speed-dependent features.

However, it'll be of no use to have a stacked sensor and second processor if the cameras still relies on SD cards to store files. No, the EOS R6 Mark III will need to accept the faster CFExpress Type B cards too, and I expect one slot for each of those card types.

I posed this basketball player before a match to register them in the EOS R1. Following that, the camera prioritized this player as the point of focus throughout the game. This tech could find its way into the EOS R6 Mark III. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

3. The latest autofocus

Again, it's pretty typical for Canon's latest autofocus system to trickle down from its flagship models all the way to its mid-range models, such as the EOS R6 series. To that extent, I expect the EOS R6 Mark III to feature the same autofocus system as the EOS R1 / EOS R5 Mark II, which is pretty much the best in the business, especially if you photograph certain sports.

We've already covered just how sophisticated Canon's autofocus is in our in-depth reviews – some standout features include subject priority and sports priority modes. For the former, you can take a picture of a person and store it in the camera as a priority subject for the camera to focus on, such as the bride at a wedding. For the latter, users can select one of a number of sports, and the camera can assess where the key points of interest are based on the action, say the player kicking a ball.

What is unlikely to be inherited from Canon's flagship models is Eye Control AF, which works using a sensor in the viewfinder that knows where your eye is looking in the frame, and automatically adjusts the focus area to what has your attention.

Might we see an all-new screen in the EOS R6 Mark III that outdoes the one in the EOS R5 Mark II? (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

4. A new multi-angle screen

I don't expect many improvements with regards to the body and handling of the EOS R6 Mark III. However, Canon Rumors says the latest camera could feature a multi-angle LCD screen much like the one on the Sony A9 III, which would be a first for Canon.

A multi-angle screen effectively has twin hinges, meaning you can flip the screen out from the body, and then spin it again. This allows for easy viewing from awkward angles when you're shooting in horizontal and vertical formats, where a single-hinge type would be limited to horizontal tilting.

Apparently, the screen itself could be a fancier OLED type too, rather than LCD. That would make for easier viewing in bright light, although the tech would further increase the cost. File that one in the unlikely category.

An example of how much bigger Canon's in-camera AI upscale editor makes images. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

5. In-camera AI editing

Another feature that debuted in last year's flagship models was in-camera AI editing. Such AI tools aren't just gimmicks – they can prove genuinely useful on the go, and one such feature is upscaling – I wrote about my experience getting 400% bigger images with the EOS R5 Mark II. Another is denoising, to improve detail in low-light / high-ISO images.

I see no reason why these tools can't make their way into an EOS R6 Mark III if it features the upgrades already mentioned above. And a feature like upscaling, which could quadruple the camera's image size from 24MP to 96MP, arguably makes even more sense. The increasing sophistication of the tech really could put the megapixel race to bed.

Summary

I don't think we'll see a lot of completely new tech in the EOS R6 Mark III, whenever it finally launches. However, by inheriting a lot of EOS R3 / EOS R5 Mark II tech, it will be a healthy update of the EOS R6 Mark II, especially for users who need a speedier camera and improved autofocus accuracy.

We could see a faster stacked sensor, twin processors that includes the DIGIC Accelerator, Canon's best-ever autofocus, CFExpress Type B card compatibility, a new screen, plus a host of other hidden features, wrapped in much the same body as before.

If all those upgrades are delivered, I struggle to see Canon pitching the EOS R6 Mark III for anything less than the EOS R6 Mark II's launch price, which puts it north of $3,000 / £3,000. With the Nikon Z6 III and Canon EOS R6 Mark II already heavily discounted to around 50% less than that, the consequence of EOS R6 Mark III delays is clear.