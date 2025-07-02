I'm a camera deals expert and it's tough out there with tariff-related price hikes – but here are the 12 best in the 4th of July sales

This year's 4th of July sales have kicked off at Adorama and B&H Photo, and as you'd expect, they feature a number of price cuts on the latest cameras from Canon, Sony, Nikon, and other leading brands.

There's no doubt that camera prices are hurting right now due to the ongoing tariffs, but as deals editor, I can confidently say there are a few good deals still available in context.

For example, among the big brands, Nikon and Panasonic still stand out as the real value choices if you're looking for a full-frame camera. Most Nikon prices are around $100 more than the previous record-low prices, but you still get some incredible bang for the buck with choices like the Z6 III, Zf, and Z6 II.

Meanwhile, Panasonic hasn't hiked its prices yet, so it's still possible to pick up the S5 II and S9 for a record-low price.

Over in Canon and Sony land, things are looking a bit bleaker. Newer bodies for these brands are currently listed with meagre price cuts or even higher prices than at launch. I wouldn't bother with the majority of these listings, but there are still a few good deals right now if you're willing to look at older bodies. I've attached more details on these deals below.

4th of July camera deals: Nikon

Nikon Zf: was $1,999 now $1,896 at Adorama Classic retro style, full frame 24MP sensor, Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, smart manual focus controls, and a dedicated black and white color mode – all for a record-low price. The retro-style camera market is big business and it attracts larger-than-life price tags. However, Nikon's Zf packs a technological punch alongside producing excellent image quality. B&H Photo: was $1999 now $1,896.95

Nikon Z7 II: was $2,296.95 now $1,996.95 at Adorama The Nikon Z7 II is a great option if you're primarily a stills photographer who can make use of its superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. The Z7 II is a relatively modest upgrade versus the predecessor, but the dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video make it a much more versatile camera overall. We'd highly recommend this one as a good option for landscape photographers who want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model. B&H Photo: was $3999 now $3,696.95

Nikon Z6 II: was $1,596 now $1,496.96 at Adorama The Nikon Z6 II might be an older body now, but it's still a great all-rounder that's currently on sale for a record-low price at Adorama. Its autofocus and video specs in particular lag behind the more recent Z6 III, but the Z6 II still features a fantastic full-frame sensor that's capable of superb results. In terms of outright image quality, the two models are almost indistinguishable, so the Z6 II is still a great choice for those who prioritize stills on a budget. B&H Photo: was $1599 now $1,496.95

Nikon Z30: was $846.95 now $696.95 at Adorama The Z30 was already Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera before any sale price, and now it hits a record low for under $600 with the excellent 16-50mm lens. Primarily designed for beginner vloggers, the Z30 features excellent 4K video, a flip-out touchscreen, plus a dedicated mic port. A lack of a viewfinder means this isn't the best for dedicated photographers, however. B&H Photo: was $846 now $696.95

4th of July camera deals: Canon

Canon EOS R5 Mark I: was $3,339 now $3,199 at Adorama Tariffs have hit Canon camera prices hard these past few months but there are still a few decent deals on older bodies like the R5 Mark I, which is still a stunningly effective pro-grade body. Right now, it's sitting at just $3,199 at Adorama, which makes it significantly cheaper than the second iteration. Sure, you're missing out on the latest computational and cutting-edge autofocus features here, but this camera still has that great 45MP full-frame sensor, 8k video, and excellent in-body image stabilization. B&H Photo: was $3339 now $3196.95

4th of July camera deals: Other brands

Sony A7C: was $1,598 now $1,398 at BHPhoto Sony camera deals are thin on the ground right now, no doubt in small part due to the ongoing tariffs situation. With that said, I would still recommend the original Sony A7C for this price at Adorama. It's coming in at a price that's way cheaper than the A7 III while offering similar specs. While technically outdated now, you're still getting a decent 24MP full-frame sensor, 4K video at 30FPS, and good autofocus - all in a body that's extremely compact.

Panasonic Lumix S5 II: was $1,997.99 now $1,597.99 at Adorama The Panasonic S5 II is easily one of our favorite hybrid flagships right now - especially because today's discount at Adorama makes it a competitive choice to the likes of the Nikon Z6 III. Highlight features for the S5 II include a new 24MP full-frame sensor with phase detection AF (a first for Panasonic), uncropped 6K / 30p video, and superb image stabilization. We were also impressed by the S5 II's rugged build quality and overall well-thought-out ergonomics, which is obviously handy when pairing up with some of the larger lenses available in the L-Mount ecosystem. Check out our Panasonic S5 II review for more details on this excellent camera. B&H Photo: was $1997 now $1,596.95