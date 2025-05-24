Nikon's excellent beginner vlogging camera is even better value with this record-low price for Memorial Day
Nikon just got even cheaper at Adorama
If you're new to shooting video and looking to step up from your smartphone, then I have found a great deal for you – the Nikon Z30 with 16-50mm lens for $596.95 at Adorama. That's a full $250 off this vlogging specialist in the Memorial Day sales for what was already Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera.
It's one of the best camera deals I've seen in the Adorama Memorial Day sales, which also includes record low prices for other Nikon cameras such as the Nikon Zf and more. I've included a selection of deals below.
For outright value and for this record-low price, though, the Nikon Z30 lens is my top pick. The link I've provided is for Adorama's 'Included Value' bundle which in addition to the camera and lens also includes a bag, memory card and lens filters for no extra cost – that's a steal.
Today's best Nikon Z30 deal
The Z30 was already Nikon's cheapest mirrorless camera before any sale price, and now it hits a record low for under $600 with the excellent 16-50mm lens. The deal is also available at Best Buy and Amazon, but Adorama also chucks in a 64GB SD memory card, bag, 46mm UV, CPL and ND Filters, in this 'Included Value' bundle. Bargain.
Price check: $600 at Best Buy or $596.95 at Amazon
The Z30 is Nikon's cheapest-ever mirrorless camera, primarily designed for beginner vloggers. It shoot lovely 4K video, features a flip-out touchscreen and tally lamp to aid selfie-recording, plus there's a mic port for connecting a dedicated mic for better audio.
It's not the perfect vlogging camera – there's no headphone jack which means monitoring audio can be a challenge. Nor is this a camera for keen photographers who will miss out on a viewfinder.
However, as a starter kit with Nikon's superb 16-50mm lens (that's better quality than rival kit lenses), this Z30 bundle offers unbeatable value. We love the build quality and handling of the Z30 and awarded it four stars out of five in our Nikon Z30 review. A couple of years later, it still has a place in our best vlogging camera buying guide, which means it comes with our recommendation. It's now better value than ever.
More Memorial Day Nikon deals
The Nikon Z6 III scooped top prize in our 2024 best cameras awards and is currently in top place of our best mirrorless cameras guide, and it is available for a record-low price at Adorama. This fantastic mirrorless camera features an impressive 24.5MP full-frame partially stacked sensor with vastly improved autofocus and 6K video up to 60fps. Our Nikon Z6 III review awarded this excellent camera a full five stars out of five.
If you love the old schools looks coupled with powerful mirrorless camera features, then you'll struggle to find a better camera than the full-frame Nikon Zf. It's 24MP sensor is equipped with Nikon's best in-body image stabilisation, while clever manual focus controls and a dedicated black and white color mode should please traditional photographers. We loved the experience of shooting with the Zf – check out our Nikon Zf review – and today's discount at Adorama brings the body back down to a price that matches the previous record-low.
If you want a do-it-all mirrorless camera for the rigors of professional use, then the Nikon Z8 is not only one of the best full-frame hybrid cameras - but it also the best value, especially in this deal. For this record-equalling low price at Adorama, you get a superb 45.7MP stacked sensor, 8K video capabilities, and 20fps burst shooting. We awarded this baby Z9 a five stars out of five in our Nikon Z8 review, praising its awesome feature set in what is a smaller, lighter and cheaper package versus the flagship Z9.
The Nikon Z7 II is much cheaper and smaller than the flagship Z8, but also packs a superb 45.7MP full-frame sensor. Sure you won't get the same burst shooting speeds and 8K video specs, but if you primarily shoot stills, say a landscape photographer, and want a high-resolution sensor in a lightweight body, the Z7 II makes more practical sense. It's a relatively modest upgrade of the Z7, but the Z7 II added dual card slots, improved tracking AF, and internal 4K 60fps video and is a much more versatile camera overall. Check out our Nikon Z7 II review for a full run-down of this model.
