Camera deals are rare right now – but there's a price crash of the OM-5, our favorite travel camera
But you'll need to act fast...
As TechRadar's Cameras Editor, I'm regularly on the look out for camera deals. Unfortunately, I can tell you it's tough out there right now, especially with US tariffs-related price hikes. Thankfully, there's one camera bucking the trend, and that's the superb OM System OM-5, which can be had for $899.99 at Amazon US (was $1,199.99).
Currently sitting in top spot of our best travel cameras guide, there's a decent 25% off the Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera, plus there's a great deal for it in the UK, just £809.99 at Amazon UK.
There was a very brief time that the OM-5 dropped to a lower price in the US, by another $100, but $899 is the best price the mirrorless camera has settled, and it's for one big reason – the new OM-5 II.
Don't ignore the OM-5 because it has been replaced, though – the OM-5 II is a modest upgrade. And given the chunky price drop, the OM-5 could be the better deal for you than the full-price OM-5 II.
Carry on reading to see what's new in the latest model, but know first that you might need to act fast to bag a decent price for the OM-5 before stock runs out.
Today's best OM System OM-5 deals
OM System's mid-range mirrorless camera packs a regular 20MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, incredible in-body image stabilization and subject detection autofocus. It's rugged, retro body is IP53-rated weatherproof and available silver or black versions. Now updated with the OM-5 II, the OM-5 is available for a cut price, while stocks last. This deal is for the body only.
The price varies more for the OM System OM-5 camera in the UK. Amazon UK sells it for as little as £809.99 (black), or £845.99 (silver), or £1.299.99 with the excellent 12-45mm F4 Pro lens.
A great travel camera at a competitive price
The new OM-5 II enters the market at a really competitive price – $1,199 / £1,099. In some regions, that's cheaper than the launch price of the OM-5, which was unveiled in 2022. Kudos to OM System for bucking a rising camera prices trend.
However, the OM-5 II is a really modest update. The key improvement is USB-C charging, which admittedly is a really handy feature for a travel camera. There's also a Computational Photography modes button, which gives direct access to the range of addictive smart shooting modes, such as live ND and High-Res Shot.
Besides those updates, however, there's nothing to choose between the cameras, which further highlights how great the OM-5 price is now that it has been cut in the wake of the OM-5 II. After all, our OM-5 review lauds the travel-friendly camera's impressive feature set.
For $899 / £809, you get the highly capable Micro Four Thirds camera with 20MP sensor, an 80MP high resolution mode, plus a plethora of smart shooting modes, all neatly packaged in a tiny, retro and weather-sealed body. There's also hundreds of lenses in this format that are directly compatible with the camera, which cover just about any shooting scenario.
I imagine OM-5 stock will run out fast, especially at this low price in an otherwise progressively pricier market.
